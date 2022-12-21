With his innovation in providing education at its best and making it affordable, Ashok has bagged multiple international awards

The journey of Mr. Ashok is incredibly inspiring for all of us because he came from a very humble background and went on to receive prestigious awards like Edupreneur of the Year 2020 by the Centre for Educational Growth and Research, New Delhi for his amazing business career and innovations.

Aatral Ashok Kumar was born on June 5, 1970. He is a visionary, a man of principle, and a man of ideas. The son of a middle-class family has developed into a successful business leader who values change and making a difference in society. Forbes India has named Ashok a "High Performing Human Asset" for his persistent efforts to create a brighter tomorrow for the year 2020. His parents are Prof. R. Arumugam (Retired Maths Professor from Govt. Arts College), and Mrs. Soundram.K.S. who was a professor at KonguNadu Arts College. Post which she became the Member of Parliament (Tiruchengodu Constituency and now Erode Constituency) in 1991.

Aatral Ashok married Karunambika Kumar (Daughter of Dr. C. Saraswathi, Member of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly representing Modakurichi assembly constituency(2021), Erode district) Together they have two sons (Ashwin Kumar and Nithin Kumar). A great leader, father and a husband.

Ashok attended the government-aided Mani High School in Coimbatore. In the 1987-1991 batch, he received a B.E. in Electrical Engineering from Government College of Technology, Coimbatore (Bharathiar University). In the United States, Aatral Ashok achieved his master's degree from the University of Louisville in Kentucky (1991–1992). Later, he went on to the University of Indianapolis to complete his MBA in business administration.

Mr. Aatral Ashok Kumar formed the Aatral Foundation, a non-profit organization that believes that everyone has a stake in the growth of our society and its members, particularly fundamental education, which develops the next generation and generates leaders among us. In this pursuit, we are working hard to enhance rural education in the following regions.

Ashok explained, "I strained everything I had to its absolute limit during the initial years."

He decided to lead the shift and bring forth the desperately needed innovation of high-quality and low-cost education. He developed a concept to have a cluster of schools throughout Tamil Nadu, starting in Coimbatore, using his years of experience working abroad and entrepreneurial talents. Following a rigorous self-education programme in the educational leadership programmes offered by the IB and Cambridge, Ashok ventured and founded TIPS.

Mr. Ashok became a differentiator in introducing international education to everyone who had yearned for this change for years. As intended by Mr. Ashok's cluster schools, this incredible change successfully materialized.

When TIPS teamed up with NACE, a similarly minded transnational school company with cluster schools predominantly in France and Spain, the initiative was expanded internationally in 2013 and created in nations including the UK and the USA. It later expanded across 10 countries with more than 60 schools. While preserving the nation-specific labels, the group changed its name to "Globeducate" in 2019.

Globeducate is a vibrant, forward-thinking global education organization that is preparing young people and minds of tomorrow to be global citizens capable of shaping the world. They are a forward-thinking and inventive group that strives for educational excellence from the youngest children through their graduation year groups.

Mr. Aaatral Ashok Kumar has founded a number of institutions that have created valuable and high-quality education for everyone. He founded TIPS, one of the leading educational institutions that shapes the minds of young people for a better tomorrow.

Aatral Ashok believes in working hard, taking on new challenges, and savoring success. In his own words, “To dream ahead constantly and consistently carves my ideology and principles. I believe in miracles, especially when the effort is constant and you get your hands dirty in whatever you do.”