With Modest Buy Car Accessories That Are Blend Of Luxury And Quality

Statistics reveal that in the year 2022, the car accessories market was valued at USD 498.9 Billion and it is now projected to reach USD 821.7 Billion by 2023, witnessing a growth rate of CAGR 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. However, the market is still majorly unorganised and is very cluttered. There is a huge lacuna of standards, thus, to bridge the gap many players have been emerging in the market. Out of all, one that has been a quality-focused provider and has been fulfilling the demand is Modesto.

Modesto, the car accessories provider has been setting new benchmarks in the segment since its inception. The company is best known for their car mats and visors. They have the added advantage of being from a business background with great exposure of more than two decades in the industry of manufacturing and supply of PVC Compound Material along with in-depth knowledge as well. With the best-in-class Japanese machinery for precision and professionally trained experts in the design and production team, Modesto is a synergy of technology and craftsmanship that creates floor liners which meet the standards that are on par with the quality found internationally.

Over the years there has been a noteworthy shift in consumers' outlook as more people demand branded and premium quality products when it comes to accessories as well. The demand for luxury blended with style has also seen a predominant rise and Modesto has been acing that market with their products. Modesto’s Japanese single-needle lock stitch equipment is perfect for lightweight applications. Aside from first-rate facilities and cutting-edge machinery, the people who work there play an important role in making the products stand out in the market. From talented cutters to pattern makers, professional tailors to production managers, R&D personnel to warehouse agents, and sales-marketing executives, all of them have greatly contributed to ensuring that consumers are completely satisfied.

While talking about the brand, the Founder Aman says, “To be honest, the market is dominated by local sellers and therefore creating awareness among the customer about the importance of shifting towards quality products is quite a challenge. However, the team's Modesto is on this mission to bring about a reform to emphasize the customer’s focus on safety and durability whilst choosing accessories. In addition to that, we have also been focusing on expanding our reach with a wider range of channel partners as the distribution network has been a challenge due to the market being highly fragmented.”

In all these years, car accessories provider Modesto has significantly contributed to the industry’s growth. Now the trends in the market have inspired them to shift their focus on innovation and technology in appealing to the millennial audience with a new trendy range of products, the 7D category being one of them. Modesto also plans to connect with its audience better ahead with its e-commerce portal where access to awareness and sales can be boosted. Setting up flagship stores is also on the cards.