With the right attitude and hard work nothing in this world can stop you from achieving your goals, says INDIAN PRODUCER & AUTHOR Ms. Veera Mahajan

Being a successful entrepreneur is a difficult journey in itself but when you are a woman, things can get slightly tougher. It’s the dedication and passion of these women that gives them the power to tackle those issues and make a career for themselves. While there is a lot of extra effort expected from women, as they are a powerhouse of multi-tasking, it helps them create a proper balance in their personal life and entrepreneurial journey. There have been a lot of successful women who have created a mark in the business world and one such successful woman is Ms. Veera Mahajan, Author, Indian Producer, and Founder of WECANWAY.

When asked Ms. Veera Mahajan about what challenges did she face as a women entrepreneur, she mentioned, “Speaking about my personal journey alone, there is usually an initial challenge when people first meet me, if they don't know my accomplishments and drive they sometimes don't take me seriously, but as they spend some time with me and get to know me better, they become my biggest fans and supporters. I am a doer and I ensure that I deliver what I promise. Through my journey of reaching here, I have realized that I am not afraid of new fields or heights. I love to challenge myself and I enjoy adventures. Through the experience I have battered, I have learned not to take other people's opinions personally. I always find comfort in knowing that I did my best and I am peaceful with that. I am over all an outgoing, productive and happy person. I love life.”

When asked how she maintains a proper balance between her personal and professional life, She mentioned “I begin my day with a self-care routine and that starts with my coffee, meditation , walk the dogs, workout and then I am ready to take on the work and social schedules. I have everything marked on my calendar and to-do list. I try to do the most important things for the day first, and keep moving to the next till I have accomplished most of the things on my calendar. Any remaining items on the to-do list get rescheduled. I like to celebrate my wins, stay in a grateful mode and end my day on a positive note. And repeat the next day.”