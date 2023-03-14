Women Are The Bedrock Of Our Global Society “As We Celebrate Csw67 At The United Nations" Paris Keswani

Let Us Unite As One Team And Help All Women And Children Especially In Rural Areas Of The World Eradicate Abuse, Rape, Molestation, Subjugation, And Violence As We Celebrate International Women’s Day, It Is Our Responsibilty!

In December 1977, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming a United Nations Day for Women's Rights and International Peace to be observed on any day of the year by Member States, in accordance with their historical and national traditions. This was a milestone day for all people in the world, because, before then, the serious issues affecting women all around the world was always likely to be swept under the rug.

The blatant inequality and double standard accorded to women’s issues has remained troubling and must be altered completely for our civilization to keep trudging positively forward into the next millennium. Women are, and have been, after all, the bearers of humanity no matter what color and geographic location you find yourself.

DARKNESS IN RURAL AREAS MUST BE ELIMINATED: It is sad that in 2023, millions of girls and women who reside in rural areas of the world do not have access to reliable functioning electricity.

This phenomenon has always been in epidemic proportions although we have not accorded it commensurate emergency attention that it deserves. For example, in Africa, South East Asia, Central America, and the Caribbean, it is heart wrenching to know that in addition to living in poverty and substandard access to healthcare, the women and their daughters are subjected to inhumane degradation especially at night by unscrupulous Men who take horrific advantage by molesting, assaulting and raping these innocent women due to lack of electricity that can help law enforcement identify the bad actors and prosecute them accordingly.

On this International Women’s Day, I humbly appeal to all fortune five-hundred companies, civil society, humanitarians and national governments to join together and work out the technical logistics and funding needed to eliminate this problem. The provision of fully functioning electricity in rural areas will help as a deterrent and reduce the troubling incident of rapes and other vicious attacks on women.

GOOD CLEAN DRINKING WATER: The lack of clean and accessible water in the rural areas mentioned in this piece adds to the genre of urgently needed amenities that can help alleviate frustrations experienced by our beautiful women daily.

They deserve this as human right not as a privilege. Let us kindly speak our support through our positive and progressive actions.

We are all God’s Creation, and as such, the tentacles of our brotherhood and sisterhood should always remain boundless because the oxygen we breathe is the same no matter where you are located.

Thank you so much for lending your ears and hands of action to help solve this problem.

BY: MS PARIS KESWANI, AMBASSADOR OF GOODWILL TO THE WORLD