Women Entrepreneurs Defying Stereotypes and Achieving Remarkable Success Across Industries

Nowadays, women entrepreneurs are making significant strides in the business world, defying stereotypes and carving their own paths to success. Over the years, there has been a notable increase in the number of women venturing into entrepreneurship and making remarkable contributions across various industries. Many women entrepreneurs are not only driven by financial success but also by a desire to create social change, promote gender equality, and empower other women.

In a similar vein, Shikha Begwani is introducing distinct viewpoints, inventive concepts, and a wide range of skills to the forefront. By dismantling barriers, questioning established norms, and leaving a positive imprint on global economies and societies.

She has elevated the standards of opulent hospitality encounters in India to unprecedented levels. Possessing a keen business sense, a professional background in investment funding and equity markets, and a deep passion for the hospitality industry, she has successfully ventured into the world of Mediterranean and Turkish cuisine with Ophelia, a renowned restaurant located in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

Cosy Box, spanning across a generous 7500 square feet, features a charming jade-tiled patio adorned with sun umbrellas that encircles the main dining area. Adorned with lush greenery, this open space offers a seamless flow and even accommodates a Turkish flambe trolley, providing a delightful spectacle as food is prepared.

Stepping inside, guests are greeted with glossy marble surfaces and graceful rose archways that create an atmosphere of captivating allure. The play of lights reflects off chrome accents, while plush seating invites visitors to fully immerse themselves in an evening or afternoon of joyful celebration.

At Cosy, you'll discover a mix of beloved classics like the Paloma Negra and unique creations that have become our trademark: a candy bar featuring candy-flavored shots, a playful homage to everlasting youth. Sparing no expense in ensuring authenticity. Accomplished chefs and mixologists curate a diverse global menu, highlighting Mediterranean, European, Oriental, and modern Indian cuisines.

The signature glasses, whether filled with tequila or flavored soda, bear the distinct "field notes" from the bar. Take, for example, the lipstick-red inscription on martini glasses that reads "Be your own muse," a captivating combination perfect for indulgent evenings. The Cozy experience is an immersive blend of excellent music, delectable food, and an exceptional crowd that we eagerly anticipate hosting.

In a recent collaboration, she and her husband teamed up with Jean Bernard to introduce CosyBox, the esteemed food partner of the Cannes film festival, to Delhi. The Indian edition of this renowned restaurant has been unveiled at One Golden Mile. Since its inauguration, this establishment has continuously captivated attention, remaining a constant topic of conversation in the city.

Considering themselves avid travelers, this pair has explored numerous destinations worldwide and holds joint ownership of several hospitality ventures. Their objective is to introduce innovative concepts inspired by their global travels and elevate luxury hospitality brands in sought-after locations such as Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chandigarh. Their vision is centered around offering guests extraordinary and unparalleled experiences, aiming to extend the reach of exceptional luxury to global markets.

Expanding on her experience, she shared, "During my summers in London, UK, I frequently visited Toy Room, an internationally acclaimed and high-end nightclub that drew A-list celebrities from all over the world, including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, and Jessie J, among others. Toy Room had established its presence in nine different countries, and I was captivated by its vibrant, energetic, and unpretentious atmosphere. Recognizing the potential for a similar exclusive destination for elite partygoers in Delhi, I introduced the Toy Room at the Aloft Hotel in Aerocity. Encouraged by its success, I embarked on launching the Toy Room at Grand Hyatt in Santacruz, Mumbai, three years later."

They have exciting plans for expansion, with upcoming projects including the establishment of a Toy Room in Chandigarh and London. Their vision extends beyond these locations, as they are actively pursuing numerous ventures to further broaden their reach. Not only this he is collaborating with certain NGOs to manage food waste in order to benefit society.

She didn't halt her endeavors there. Ashita Baijal, along with partners Shikha Begwani and Sushant Singh, founded Meette, an innovative artisan bakery and patisserie. Fueled by the motto of 'edible art' and a relentless drive to push boundaries, Meette draws inspiration from nature, architecture, fashion, and interiors. This new venture emerged during the initial stages of the pandemic, representing a creative culinary pursuit. Meette strives for excellence in every aspect, meticulously handcrafting a multisensory food experience that encompasses taste, textures, flavors, and aesthetics.

She cherishes her assortment of Zimmermann dresses, expressing her fondness for each piece she has acquired from every collection they have released. Shikha finds delight in sipping a glass of red wine at her preferred dining spots, namely San Gimignano at Imperial New Delhi and Mamai Cale Sochi in Russia. As for her automotive aspirations, a Maserati holds a prominent place on her bucket list, while her most treasured jewelry item is a solitaire necklace adorned with a Colombian Emerald. Emphasizing the value of consistency, she advocates fearlessly pursuing one's passion every day, leading to visible growth in the future. Her profound inspiration lies in embodying love, compassion, and gratitude in her everyday life.