‘Women Like Her’ Stop at Nothing!

As the news of Draupadi Murmu becoming the contender to head the highest office of the country is making rounds, it has been evoking a sense of pride, cheer and euphoria from all over.

The proverbial glass ceiling is not smirking at women anymore, daring them to break it! It has vanished for good and the world has begun to sit up and take notice of the leader in every woman, regardless of her background.

Irrespective of the journeys she has undertaken, a woman brings phenomenal strength to every role she assumes and the changes she drives, bringing virtue to society all the while and inspiring many to thrive for excellence in their chosen fields. Be it building her castle, clientele or constituency, be it art or athletics, trust a woman to own her domain!

To showcase the inspiring journeys of prominent women achievers, Discovery Channel and TLC have launched Women Like Her, an interactive show that features four exceptional women who have carved a niche for themselves, in subsequent episodes.

Can’t wait to know who the four feisty women are? Well, we have the pleasure of unraveling them for you and here they are!

1. Alankrita Shrivastava, one of the leading contemporary writer-directors. Her works include the much-loved Made in Heaven, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and the critically acclaimed Lipstick Under My Burkha that has won numerous awards at prestigious international film

2. Malika Sadani, a doting mom and the founder and CEO of The Moms Co., that caters to babies, expectant and new mothers who seek toxin-free products for their daily personal care regime.

3. Heena Sidhu, the shooter par excellence, Arjuna awardee and winner of the gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, in Women’s 25m air pistol As if firing away to glory is not impressive enough, she also holds a degree in dental surgery.

4. Shruti Sancheti, the renowned fashion designer and owner of the brand Pinnacle whose collections are lauded for the use of near-extinct indigenous textiles and hand embellishments.

During the course of the show, these extraordinary women share their passion, their journeys and the challenges they faced along the long, winding path to their success with enormous candor. The show is fast paced, fun and is replete with visual bytes of people who have been part of their journeys and have given them the much-needed doses of strength and love along the way.

Women Like Her is hosted by Shruti Seth, a well-known actor who has worked with many top grossing production houses and is popular for her iconic role as Jiya Malhotra, a teenage witch in the comedy series Shararat (2003-06). She is also an acclaimed VJ and a celebrity television host. She engages the guests with her friendly banter and makes them share the defining moments of their lives.

“Hosting Women Like Her has been immensely fulfilling. I’ve always wanted to be associated with anything that celebrates women, their journey and their success. Chatting with the four incredibly inspiring guests gave me so much insight into each of their unique circumstances and how they have used their environment to empower themselves and passed on their privilege to other women as well”, says Shruti Seth.

A champion is defined not by their wins but by their comebacks when they fall. Join us in celebrating these achievers who are the role models to every young girl who dreams of creating an impact for women and men alike in today's world.

Also, watch the series on Discovery +, streaming from 20th July 2022.