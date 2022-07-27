Wonder Cement steps up to support women in sport, through partnership with Shabash Mithu

1. What has been the main motivator behind being associated with a movie that is a retelling of the Indian Women Cricket team’s glory?

At Wonder Cement, we believe in “Jab Dil Mein Ho Jazbaat, Tabhi Hoti Hai Ek Perfect Shuruaat” (emotions are the doorway to a perfect beginning.) And nothing ups the emotions of us Indians like Cricket. It has the power of uniting us and uplifting us. Just like movies. Shabaash Mithu combines them both, that too around the incredible story of Padma Shri Awardee Mithali Raj and the struggles of the Indian Women Cricket Team. And we thought by associating with this movie, we will not just be supporting a good story but also strengthening our belief.

2. Can you tell us more about the special bond of Wonder Cement with cricket like the Saath7 Cricket Mahotsav & the Wonder Cricket Academy?

Wonder Cement has always shared a close bond with sports, and cricket is in many ways the biggest sport in our country. They're also a great way to build a lasting relationship with the community we serve.

With "Saath7 Cricket Mahotsav" and the Wonder Cricket Academy in Udaipur, which trains numerous sports enthusiasts, we're trying to strengthen our bond with the community as well as provide support to talented youngsters.

3. What according to you, is going to be the future of in-film branding and how established brands like Wonder Cement gain from such associations?

Mr. Vivek Patni, Director of Wonder Cement, believes that “movie partnership is a powerful medium to create a lasting recall value for a brand, products, and services as it significantly influences the audience's psychological, entertainment, and emotional values.”

Establish brands like Wonder Cement can leverage this medium by choosing association that aligns with their ethos. It can help them reinforce their brand beliefs and help them reach an even wider audience.

4. What are the future plans of Wonder Cement with regards to the association with movies?

The response we have received with this first association is overwhelmingly positive. So, if an attractive opportunity presents itself, we will definitely love to explore it.

5. What is the marketing growth plan of Wonder Cement for this financial year?

Wonder Cement is just a decade-old brand. But, within this short period, we have been successful in making inroads in nearly a dozen states of the country, including Rajasthan, Gujrat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

We are currently looking for opportunities to expand into new states and consolidate our existing presence.