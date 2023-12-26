Wooden Nickel Coin Value Lookup: Worth You Need to Know

The first five-cent shingle-made coins were used right after the American Civil War in 1866, but those made of wood probably appeared in the US in the 1880s.

Have you ever heard about wooden nickels? Although the name can make you think they are US coins, they are actually wooden tokens that appeared in Tenino, Washington, in 1933 for the first time in history. After that, they became a highly popular alternative for genuine coinage after the Great Depression.

Since these tokens played a unique role in American history, they are collectible in certain circles. However, the wooden nickel coin value is never too high, so you shouldn't expect a miracle when finding one. Still, they are fun and attractive, and some can be intriguing.

Catalog of antique wooden nickels used in fairs and clubs Wooden nickel type Catalog number Rarity Catalog value Warren Plumer blank WN 21.3 RR-1 $35 Natural wood token, black ink Club El Marino WN 2.3 RR-1 $20 Silver token, Club El Marino nickel WN 2.2 R-3 $20 85 Expo comer WN 10.1 RR-1 $20 1978 Krewe of Patriots WN 20.1 S-6 $10 1966 Isthmian Numismatic Society WN 5.1 R-3 $8 1971 New Year, Buffalo, Columbus Club WN 3.3 R-3 $8 1978 Crossroads Coin Club WN 4.1 C-12 $5 C. McNeese WN 1.1 S-7 $5 1971 New Year, Indian Head, Columbus Club WN 3.2 S-5 $5 Natural wood token, Club El Marino blue ink WN 2.1 C-13 $5 1970 Christmas, Columbus Club WN 3.1 S-5 $5 1967 Buffalo, Isthmian Numismatic Society WN 5.3 S-9 $5 1967 Indian Head, Isthmian Numismatic Society WN 5.2 S-7 $5 Buffalo, Warren Plumer WN 21.2 C-136 $2 Indian Head, Warren Plumer WN 21.1 C-128 $2

What Are Wooden Nickel Coins?

The first five-cent shingle-made coins were used right after the American Civil War in 1866, but those made of wood probably appeared in the US in the 1880s. They became trendy during the 1930s after Tenino and Blaine banks in Washington issued thin wood plates during the Great Depression to make up for the lack of real money.

Even though they were never official legal tender, these wooden coins were used to pay for promotional drinks and goods. Their purpose was primarily commemorative, and many merchants started using them as a kind of advertising and to encourage purchase.

Besides, some banks gave these wooden pieces to Boy Scout troops or used them at special events. For instance, the Chicago World's Fair held in 1933 issued these handy wooden coins as souvenirs.

After that, numerous wooden nickel designs occurred as a way to commemorate parades, anniversaries, holidays, and even weddings. You can find those made for political purposes, festivals, fairs, and games (geocaching coins).

The goal was to buy something inexpensive and get them, but some were free, depending on the purpose and occasion. While their background was almost always in natural wood color, the legends and drawings were mostly red, brown, blue, or black.

Nowadays, you can find those tokens classified by categories, depending on manufacturers, themes on the obverse and reverse, and design type. Museums, stores, and restaurants produced the most common pieces, while banks issued the oldest ones.

Among the most popular wooden tokens are those resembling Buffalo nickels. Numerous variations are available, including those with only Native American or American bison on the obverse.

The best of all is that the tradition of these convenient tokens continues today, and you can create your own personalized token if you wish.

Wooden Nickel Coin Value

Wooden nickels are typically worth nothing because they are not genuine money and can be used only in places where they were issued. However, some are valuable collectibles and can bring you some money, depending on their rarity, beauty, age, type, and condition.

While most cost only a dollar or less, some rare antique pieces reach $5 to $20 online. However, top-notch specimens in pristine condition can be worth $40 to $50.

Among the most precious wooden nickels are those celebrating Apollo 11's tenth anniversary. For instance, the Armstrong family sold their collection for over $600 at an auction.

Contemporary tokens are incomparably cheaper. Typically, you should set aside about $30.45 for 50 customized wooden nickels or about $0.60 per piece.

The truth is that wooden nickels will never bring the same return as gold or silver, but they have another type of value. Parents from the 70s were probably unaware of the potential these simple engraved pieces of wood had for their kids'lives. However, generations who grew up in that period are aware of it today.

Wooden Nickel Coin Collecting

Before becoming a collector of wooden nickels, you should learn to classify and assess them correctly. The most effortless way is to check an already established numbering token system, where different wooden coin types are precisely designated with WN letters and appropriate numbers.

They are specifically grouped depending on their origin and manufacturer. The first digit signifies the group of desirable pieces, while the second one is the particular token's own number.

You can also notice letters determining the rarity of each wooden nickel. For instance, the most common tokens are marked with the letter C, while scarce ones have S. Extra rare tokens can be identified as R or RR, depending on how hard they are to find.

You can buy most wooden nickels at places like pawn shops, auction houses, and antique shops, but many sellers offer their tokens on popular online stores like Amazon, Etsy, and eBay.

Besides, you can find wooden nickel admirers online and join relevant websites and social media platforms. They are excellent places to exchange, buy, or sell tokens.

Interesting Facts about Wooden Nickel Coins

Wooden nickels are a significant part of American history with deep roots in their everyday life. People get these lovely pieces for fun, to get a drink, or to take part in their favorite game.

Therefore, it is not surprising they are one of the symbols of the American way of life. Among the millions of tokens that have been in use for decades, two cases stand out and show how significant they really are to people.

Wooden nickel museum

The Old Time Wooden Nickel Co. from San Antonio, TX, began producing wooden nickels in 1948. Fifty years later, they decided to open the Historical Wooden Nickel Museum on 17th October 1998 to commemorate a half-century in business.

Nowadays, the museum keeps numerous antiques connected with this authentic American unofficial coinage, such as old printing presses used for their production. The museum also exhibits numerous wooden nickels, including one of the first pieces made and a sizable wooden nickel measuring 13 feet (3.96 m).

This company still prints about six million wooden nickels yearly for various purposes. Interestingly, they still use slightly modernized machines built in 1885. Unfortunately, the physical museum has been inactive and closed since 2018, but you can still enjoy the virtual tour for free.

The most sizable wooden token in the world

This sizable wooden nickel was built in Iowa City, IA. In 2006, Jim Glasgow used southern yellow pine to make this token. He spent six months finishing his creation to support the local protest against the officials' decision to pay seven million dollars to widen a nearby highway.

The problem was the destruction of the natural beauty and potential environmental disaster in the area around the existing road. This nickel-liked sculpture, finding its place on the east Dubuque Street side and north of I-80, is 16 feet (4.88 m) in diameter and weighs 2 tons. Nowadays, it is a famous tourist attraction.

FAQ about Wooden Nickel Coins

What does thephrase 'Don't take a wooden nickel' mean?

Wooden coins were never an official legal tender, so they had no lasting value. Since most people never considered them genuine currency, they came up with a famous proverb about avoiding taking wooden nickels.

It warned people to be wise in transactions and careful of dealings with people to prevent unprofitable arrangements and possible fraud. In other words, always check everything in detail and research the origin of the offered deal before accepting it or passing information as true and valuable.

What is a Round Tuit?

This expression symbolizes the ability of every man and woman to accomplish something they often avoid finishing. If you get a wooden token with the inscription TUIT, that means it is time to finish whatever you have been putting off for a long time.

Whenever you say - I will get around to it, you mean to do it when getting a Round Tuit. Whenever you make a mistake that you are afraid to correct, you need to get this wooden coin. Finally, it would help if you had a Round Tuit when you needthe courage to confront or admit a mistake.

This small wooden token can teach you a hard lesson and help you become capable of confronting difficult decisions and your own mistakes. Every time you want to delay something unpleasant, you should think about a Round Tuit and do it!

Besides, you can start collecting these lovely tokens. They are trendy these days among collectors. So, become one of them, take a token, and stop being unhappy and unamused.