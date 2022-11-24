Work Of A Young Mind And Courageous Heart.

A young entrepreneur, Saurabh Maurya, an IIT – BHU graduate, at the very young age of 21 started three educational start-ups, which have a valuation of more than 22 crores.

Today, a boy from a small village with no big dreams but an earnest desire to do something for himself and own a computer shop is the founder of two successful startups, Rankers and IITian Traders. He makes 1 Crore profit in just 14 Days, video is totally live on youtube.

Saurabh belongs to a poor family, he grew up in the small village of Jaunpur, with his two brothers and parents. He completed his primary education at a small-scale private school which was 4kms away from his house, he never was much interested in studies, he always wished to own a computer shop of his own. He grew up in an environment where all he experienced was poverty and lack of resources, being poor wasn't an end knot to the dreams and hopes of his parents, his parents always wanted all three brothers to study further. His parents sent all three brothers to Banaras for higher education. Saurabh was in 11th and his two brothers were in 12th and even cleared IIT-JEE on the first attempt, his parents had high expectations from Saurabh as well. Saurabh said, "This was the time when I felt like I have done nothing and have been a great disappointment to my family." Due to lack of focus and distracted mind he couldn't clear his first attempt. Saurabh said," My parents were supportive, I took a year gap, finally managed to clear my JEE, and got into IIT college." Going to college opened doors to a new space for him. He got an opportunity to flourish among brilliant minds.

To manage financial expenses he used to tutor students of class 6 to 8 and gradually higher standards, This turned into his passion which he then decided to pursue and take it to another level. being an inexperienced student he couldn't manage to get a job in any coaching institute, but for him, his teaching passion, and a wish to do something for himself were worth more than a package of 1.5-2lakhs. His career started with a second-hand mobile phone he bought with 5000 rupees his mom sent without anyone knowing. He started his youtube channel and uploaded videos about his journey to IIT, tips, and delivered few lectures with almost no resources.

Saurabh said,"Consistency was key to the success of Youtube channel, comments from students on my videos led to the spark of first startup idea. The motive behind the first startup was to mentor students of classes 11th, 12th and those who are preparing for IIT-JEE, we offered different courses which students bought and proved to be helpful this was our first startup SSD EDU TECH, further, we expanded to counseling, loan counseling for students going to IIT, hostel facilities at affordable rates which was our second startup Rankers we later on introduced Home-tuition concept and integrated live learning as well." Today they have three branches in Banaras and one in Ghaziabad with more than 200 IIT-IAN mentors.

Saurabh Maurya is also parent to the startup, IITian trader which offers best online stock market courses in India . Saurabh is a highly skilled Stock Market Trader with over 4 years of trading experience. He holds a BTech degree from IIT(BHU) Varanasi. As an inspiration to lakhs of students across India, his mission is to deliver Quality Education & Financial Understanding to everyone at a very affordable cost. This startup is his successful attempt of making stock market trading smooth & simple for every individual to make a living out of it. IITian Trader provides online courses for Basics of Trading , Technical Analysis, Intraday Strategies, Options Trading, Trading Strategies and more.

IITian Trader is a project aimed at the younger generation, who are eager to earn more money, willing to take risks, and eager to escape difficult financial circumstances, says CEO & Founder of IITian Trader , Saurabh Maurya .

Saurabh says," If you have all your heart in it, put all your energy into achieving it, you'll definitely earn success."

