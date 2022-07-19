Worked as a digital editor for big YouTubers such as KSI, George Janko, and Miniminter: Mo Syed.

Coming across some exceptional folks who started from nothing and have gone on to achieve success in their lives, really inspires us. Life does not always show the same weather of rainbows and sunshine, there are days of thunderstorms that one has to pass through. On the path to success, one has to fight. The fight could be for anything, it can be with oneself or with others that will gradually bring a change only if you adhere to your determination to achieve it. The struggle you choose describes a lot about who you are. Success only comes to those who do not give up and keep trying until they achieve the thing that they want to achieve in their life. Just like Mo Syed whose constant struggle in his life to get a reputed life becomes an inspiration for many.

Mo Syed is just like all of us but he dreamed to be different and acquire something that he is passionate about. He is a successful Editor and YouTuber. He wants to prove that not all South Asians fit the stereotype of working in finance, medicine, etc. Being from a minority group as well as working in the editing industry is not a piece of cake work for him. He learned from the challenges in his life and achieved success. Starting from editing in television and now running his own YouTube channel, which has many subscribers, he demonstrated that the path to success contains pebbles and stones. Unlike others, he didn't want to earn popularity. He is an introvert and shy guy. He never wanted to be in front of the camera. People were curious about it after seeing him mentioned in several videos and wanted to know more about him. Therefore he started his own YouTube channel and that was a big thing that happened to him.

In the industry of editing, he had suffered a lot by facing discrimination as he belonged to an ethnic minority group. It might be easy to give up for any other minority group but not for him as he doesn't want to give up. He took his challenges as a way to level up himself.