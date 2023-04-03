“Working With Ravi Teja Gaaru Was A Dream Come True,” Says Edin Rose, The Main Dance Lead Of The Song Dikka Disham From The Film Ravanasura

Edin Rose is an Indian Actress and Model from Dubai who recently got the opportunity to appear in one of the dance numbers, Dikka Disham, from the movie Ravanasura alongside Ravi Teja, the superstar.

The actress says, “ working with Ravi Teja Gaaru was a dream come true.” She adds, “it was an absolute privilege to share the screen with a person I grew up watching. For me, Ravi Teja is a complete cinema in himself. It was something that I struggled with for four years. Getting this opportunity was something my mind couldn’t process at all. I feel blessed”.

Ravanasura is an Abhishek film production expected to get released on 7th April, 2023. The actress expresses her gratitude to the seniors and the entire cast and crew, especially Sudheer Verma, the Director, Abhishek Sir, the Producer, and not to forget the choreographer Sekhar master. Edin says, “they were all patient with me and made the process very easy. I was under constant pressure to live up to the expectation of Ravi Teja Sir since he’s like a live wire, and his energy is impeccable. To match up to that energy while dieting to look as good as he was tough, but there was never a day on set that these names didn’t make it easy for me. I am privileged to the Telugu industry for accepting me with open arms”.

Edin Rose is a young and energetic actress. She wants to do good projects with a good storyline.