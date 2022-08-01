Working wonders in autism treatment with Homeopathic Immunotherapy, the Dr AM Reddy way

Results speak for themselves, and word of mouth has helped boost the popularity of our Homeopathic Immunotherapy, says Dr AM Reddy in an interview

Dr AM Reddy(Photo Credit – Digpu News)

Contrary to common belief, autism is not a disease. It a neurobehavioral disorder caused primarily due to immune disturbances during pregnancy due to various reasons. There has been extensive research in finding cure for this disorder. And at the forefront of it all is Dr A M Reddy, of the Hyderabad-based Dr. Care Autism Centre and Dr. Care Hospitals.

Talk to Dr Reddy about the disorder and the cure he suggests to people who come seeking his help, and he elaborates that, “the treatment could be approached with immune correction in the patient. Deep case-taking analysis plays a key role in selecting medicine as it discovers the crucial root cause of the disease. Each and every root cause can be treated with Homeopathic Immunotherapy, and the treatment may differ from person to person even though with the same root cause as it’s a constitutional mode of medicine”. The treatment procedure demands a proficient and knowledgeable expert to approach, diagnose and allot the appropriate medicine accurately, Dr Reddy adds.

The exemplary work in the field of disorders in children has helped Dr Reddy to arrive at effective healthcare delivery among them. His work towards achieving this goal happened about a decade ago when he came across the suffering of mothers with autistic kids. That moment propelled him with the motivation to bring about a change in the healthcare delivery of neurobehavioral disorders. Says Dr AM Reddy: “On that day, I took up a challenge to bring happiness to the suffering kids and their mothers. I extensively researched neurobehavioral issues like Autism, ADHD, Hyperactivity, and similar disorders. And thus, I succeeded in watching that happiness with the help of Homeopathic Immunotherapy Treatment”.

Relentless quest to achieve the impossible

The inception of the Dr Care Autism Centre in Hyderabad came as a first step where Homeopathic Immunotherapy’s application and scope in treating neurobehavioral disorders opened up like never before. These disorders were once thought to be untreatable. However, the relentless quest for achieving the impossible happened and the result has been fruitful, Dr Reddy says, detailing his journey with thousands of kids with neurobehavioral disorders.

According to him, the treatment works wonders most of the time. However, some cases were hard to treat because of several factors like the severity of the disorder and lack of treatment at an optimal effective age for Immunotherapy. When it comes to treatment efficacy, the age factor plays a major role in it. The earlier the better, to start the Immunotherapy treatment for the best results possible, he points out.

Making the best use of Homeopathic Immunotherapy in autism treatment

Today, more than 300 skilled doctors and more than 150 million happy customers stand testimony to the good work done by the expert physician. On how he has been able to prove to the world that autism, ADHD, ASD and the like can be effectively treated under your care, Dr Reddy responds saying that, “autism, ADHD, Hyperactivity, and neurobehavioral disorders are currently among the most prevailing global healthcare challenges. These are popularly known to be untreatable.

When people find our novel treatment working wonders in treating the so-called ‘untreatable’ disorders, no one needs to convince or prove to them that our treatment is ‘effective enough’. As the results speak for themselves, word of mouth helped boost the popularity of our Homeopathic Immunotherapy”. He adds that, he and the world class doctors around him are ready to take up the challenge to eliminate these disorders with the right will and power of Homeopathic Immunotherapy.

Dwelling on his oft quoted statement that “autism is not a disease; it's just a disorder”, he points out that “the disease is a condition of the body where you can notice pathological and physiological disturbances. Mostly, diseases arise due to parasitic infections, and corrosive lifestyle. These tend to be affected by genetic or hereditary factors. In neurobehavioral disorders like Autism, ADHD, Hyperactivity, etc., the pathological and physiological conditions of the patient are absolutely normal, but have other behavioural abnormalities like nervous restlessness, being hyperactive and the like”. Autism occurs due to deep immune disturbances due to various factors (root causes) in the mother during pregnancy. With Immunotherapy, abnormal behaviour can be controlled and corrected, he elaborates.

Dr. Care Hospitals has grown into the best and most effective destination for patients who seek homeopathic treatment in South India. The simple and efficient homeopathic stream offered in the treatment of various diseases and health conditions has made Dr AM Reddy the most sought after name in the arena. According to Dr Reddy, allopathy medicines are known to be instant-effective for treating diseases necessary during emergency situations.

They work with forcible suppression of illness’s symptoms. But in the long run, they compromise safety because of the possible side effects and adverse drug reactions. On the other hand, Homeopathic Immunotherapy acts on the body’s immune system and helps in the correction of immunity. In homeopathy, we’re trying to improve the health condition of a patient's immune system to treat all health issues.

Adding that the first step in treatment is the detection of a pinpointed and accurate root cause, Dr Reddy describes the process of treatment as a procedure that begins with a 30-minute in-depth case-taking analysis. This is essential in determining the root cause of a disorder. The determined root cause plays a crucial role in the correct remedy selection. The medicine is selected based on a constitutional approach to treatment, he adds.

Dr AM Reddy’s staunch belief in ‘You Get What You Give’

Dr A M Reddy has dedicated his life for a healthier society through his research and treatment systems based on Homeopathic Immunotherapy. The successful interventions have ensured more smiles all around. Besides offering effective treatment for autism and other disorders, Dr Reddy has also been an active participant in giving back to the society. Philanthropy is a natural trait in his endeavours for a healthy society. His act of providing 2 million Corona Immune Booster doses to people at the time of the pandemic is just one example.

Dr AM Reddy is a highly motivated social enthusiast with active volunteering in welfare activities, and health awareness campaigns. In a bid to raise health awareness in society, Dr Reddy’s company has conducted over 2000+ TV shows , with him alone doing more than 400 of them. And, last month, under the aegis of ‘Positive Dental’, which is one of companies, he had sponsored and participated in a 5K marathon at JNTU Hyderabad. Ask him about all these, and he states that he believes in the adage, “You get what you give!”.

His work has brought to him many a laurel over the past years. Dr AM Reddy was honoured with the Forbes Iconic Achievers Award in 2021. In 2011, he was bestowed with the Best Doctor Award, while the International Fame Award and National Achievers Award came calling in 2021.

With an objective of making safe and affordable healthcare available all over India, Dr AM Reddy and his team are expanding to other counties. “The US, the UK, and the UAE (Dubai) are currently on our bucket list. I will lead and expand my company to elevate the potential reach of our healthcare services into society,” he says.