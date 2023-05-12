Worlds Leading Designers And Models Line-Up For ISFW By Jiss Victor

As we become more and more aware of the significant negative effects that our clothing has on the environment, the term "sustainable fashion" is becoming increasingly commonplace.

International Sustainable Fashion Week - ISFW- will showcase the best Sustainable designers around the world, providing a platform to encourage and motivate fashionistas to become more sustainable in life. Mrs. World- Sargam Koushal launched ISFW on 26th May at Lulu Mall, Kochi. She is one of the showstoppers of the gala event that is proposed to be conducted in Delhi. ISFW will witness world-famous designers like Diana Walkwicz from Poland, Martin Victor from Dubai etc, for the first time in India.

What exactly does sustainable fashion entail? Here's everything you need to know about Sustainable Fashion Week!!

Sustainable fashion encourages consumers to use environmentally friendly textile dyes and biodegradable fabrics. This indicates that these textiles can be recycled after use. Although eco-friendly materials can be difficult to come by, this usually indicates that they are of higher quality. Simply put, it's a term for clothing that is made and worn in a way that can be sustained while safeguarding not only the present but also future generations of people and the environment.

Environmentalists wonder if fashion shows will ever be sustainable as pressure builds on the fashion industry to respond more quickly to the climate and environmental crisis. Infinity World Media Productions, alongside various environment-friendly corporate companies, is sorting out a manageable Design Week testing over-consumption and enabling and preparing individuals to have a more practical relationship with style. By altering our fashion habits now, we can guarantee a healthy furture. The founder of ISFW Mr. Jiss Victor (Director of Mrs. World Inc. for the United Arab Emirates & renowned show director), and Ms. Joanne Lee- Event director, are delving deeper into the adjustments that are necessary to transform the fashion industry.

Jiss Victor is the director of Kochi-based company Infinity World Media Productions, the producer of ISFW. Jiss Victor won the hearts of international fashionistas by becoming the first Indian-born director of Mrs World, UAE. His association with the current Mrs. World Sargam Kaushal becomes a highly luminous one, and both the stars are supposed to brighten up the stage. Diana Walkiewicz is a Polish designer and is one of the brightest figures on the fashion market in the field of designing and sewing wedding and formal dresses. She is the founder of the brand DeVu. Being a Creator of bold, original styles in line with current trends and the sophisticated tastes of clients, Devu is Valued for creativity, originality, beauty and quality. Martin Victor is a Dubai-based fashion designer who has been in the industry for a decade. He began his career as a model and continued until 2018, when he co-founded The House of Victor in December 2019. He is one of the top designers of the present world.

Through ISFW, these like-minded individuals promote the idea of harmony between fashion, sustainability, ethics, and ecology and there is a growing consensus among them. The goal of the ISFW is to unite fashion designers, models, celebrities and fashionistas from related professions and activities in a single program that lets them find strength in numbers.

