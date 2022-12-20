World’s only Motorcycling certification is here!

Big Biking Commune Pvt Ltd, World's only experience aggregation platform for Motorcyclists, has announced the start of a new programme called "CERTIFIED".

"CERTIFIED" will give motorcyclists a "CERTIFIED" tag that would acknowledge and certify their journeys & accomplishments. Big Biking Commune will offer an "open for all" platform where riders can register to start and complete rides that will be verified & recorded in an exclusive social media platform for public recognition.

"There are platforms that certify human achievements for almost everything in the world, including education, literature, agriculture, medical science, business, sports, nature, adventure, radio, and cinema," said Mr. Arun Kumar, Founder of Big Biking Commune Pvt Ltd in response to a question about the initiative. "It is strange that there isn't a single organisation set up to honour the accomplishments of motorcycle riding, one of the most cherished and passionate pastimes in the world", he rued. He said that after engaging in the motorcycle business over the past few years and speaking with countless bikers and communities, he felt a compelling need to create an independent, brand-neutral platform that acknowledges and values the outstanding accomplishments of the motorcycle fraternity.

"The Big Biking Community- Certified, the first of its kind in the motorcycle industry, was born here. It's crucial that Certified is not viewed as a record-keeping or adjudicating body. Breaking records or travelling a certain distance quickly are not valued in Certified," he elaborates.

"Safety comes first and foremost. Certified only honours passionate, safe motorcycle riding and discourages rides that could be dangerous in terms of time, distance, or speed. Certified allows riders to enjoy their journey and make it lovely and memorable rather than pushing them beyond their limits. Everyone with a passion for motorcycles is welcome on this open platform. We will be launching this program by presenting the certified badge to more than 50 motorcyclists from across the nation for their remarkable achievements. We feel that this is just the beginning of a multitude of these amazing exploits that will serve as an inspiration to motorcycle riders in the future," he signs off.

The validation and certification of accomplishments – monitored and endorsed by a panel of Industry Experts - will cover a gamut of factors such as distance, the number of rides completed, routes are taken, and other noteworthy accomplishments.

Motorcyclists who want to use the certified platform must first sign up on the Biking Commune website, where they select the riding category for which they want to receive certification and fill in their details. After verifying details, a Big Biking Commune team will grant the ride with "Go Ahead".

After the ride, the registered motorcyclist is required to upload a Certified Travel Log Sheet and other travel records, such as hotel/accommodation bills with dates, times and location stamps, as well as Live Map locations and GPS markers. The validators at "CERTIFIED" will verify trip documentation within 4-6 weeks and approve the "Certified tag" for the related ride of the motorcyclist and publish the same on the portal.

For more details - https://app.bigbikingcommune.com/#/login