Worli Sweating It Out At Insaniyat Association’s Worli Games

In a fitness-filled evening on the 6th of May 2023, hundreds of young boys and girls from Worli gathered at Sunita Dattaji Nalawade BMC Ground to participate in Worli Games, a fitness competition aimed at promoting fitness and healthy lifestyles in Mumbai.

The event was organized by Insaniyat Association in an attempt to highlight the importance of fitness in one’s life. Insaniyat is a leading NGO in Worli working across sports, education, healthcare, women empowerment and other subjects to better the lives of Worlikars.

The event began with Arjun Meghe, President of Insaniyat Association addressing the participants with his motivational words. He kickstarted 10+ individual and team competitions from squats, bench press, deadlifts, pull ups, push ups and plank hold to the team relay.

The event was judged by longtime fitness enthusiasts & coaches, Divij Mehta, Abbas Morbiwala and Jehangir Havaldar. Sponsored by Fast&Up India, everyone got exciting hampers for participation. The winning team won a cash prize of ₹1 lakh! The highlight of the event was an unbelievable 8.5 minute long plank hold.

Arjun Meghe is a youth activist who has been working tirelessly for the people of Worli for the last many years. “I noticed that a lot of Worlikars were catching virals and falling ill very often. To make fitness a part of the lives of Worlikars, we came up with the thought of Worli Games. I am very glad to see the participants do so well and be fitness-advocates.” said Arjun Meghe while talking to us.

Insaniyat Association has been doing some remarkable work for the children and youth in Worli, like the Rap Premier League and Basti BBQ. Interestingly, Arjun is also the General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mumbai and enjoys a good reputation.