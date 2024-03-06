Writer Duo Kunal Mandekar and Anil Rodhan brings a story that matters

'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' is set to release on International Women's Day, March 8, 2024.

Kunal Mandekar and Anil Rodhan

Bollywood frequently delves into compelling narratives and content-driven cinema to counterbalance the abundance of masala films it produces annually. One such noteworthy tale is 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely'. The Story is penned by the promising duo of Kunal Mandekar and Anil Rodhan, this film tackles significant issues like dowry and discrimination based on skin color. Ileana D'Cruz portrays Lovely, a young woman on the brink of marriage who must navigate these challenging circumstances.

Speaking about the concept of the film Kunal Mandekar said “Cinema is around us, The concept also comes from incidents that are related to real life. I have known of people who have either faced skin color discrimination or have been a part of one while looking for a life partner”

While his co-writer Anil Rodhan emphasizes “We have often normalised dowry and our obsession for fair skin. There is an unsaid burden that the family of a bride carries with them just because it has been said that this is a normal tradition”

Kunal Mandekar further added, “The aim of this story is for every individual to realize that it’s only the true color of the heart that matters and nothing else. I hope this brings about a change in the mindset of parents who consider their unmarried daughters as a burden.”

Regarding the trend of content-driven cinema, Anil Rodhan remarked, “Interesting content has always been universally loved, but there has been a significant change after the advent of OTT platforms. The audience is now actively seeking out good stories.”

'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' is set to release on International Women's Day, March 8, 2024. The film features a stellar cast including Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz, and Karan Kundra in pivotal roles. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the movie promises to be a compelling narrative that tackles important societal issues.