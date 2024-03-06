Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Banner Banner
Home > Brand Media News > Writer Duo Kunal Mandekar and Anil Rodhan brings a story that matters
<< Back to Elections 2024

Writer Duo Kunal Mandekar and Anil Rodhan brings a story that matters

Updated on: 06 March,2024 11:22 AM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Top

'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' is set to release on International Women's Day, March 8, 2024.

Writer Duo Kunal Mandekar and Anil Rodhan brings a story that matters

Kunal Mandekar and Anil Rodhan

Bollywood frequently delves into compelling narratives and content-driven cinema to counterbalance the abundance of masala films it produces annually. One such noteworthy tale is 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely'. The Story is penned by the promising duo of Kunal Mandekar and Anil Rodhan, this film tackles significant issues like dowry and discrimination based on skin color. Ileana D'Cruz portrays Lovely, a young woman on the brink of marriage who must navigate these challenging circumstances.


Speaking about the concept of the film Kunal Mandekar said “Cinema is around us, The concept also comes from incidents that are related to real life. I have known of people who have either faced skin color discrimination or have been a part of one while looking for a life partner”


While his co-writer Anil Rodhan emphasizes “We have often normalised dowry and our obsession for fair skin. There is an unsaid burden that the family of a bride carries with them just because it has been said that this is a normal tradition”


Kunal Mandekar further added, “The aim of this story is for every individual to realize that it’s only the true color of the heart that matters and nothing else. I hope this brings about a change in the mindset of parents who consider their unmarried daughters as a burden.”

Regarding the trend of content-driven cinema, Anil Rodhan remarked, “Interesting content has always been universally loved, but there has been a significant change after the advent of OTT platforms. The audience is now actively seeking out good stories.”

'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' is set to release on International Women's Day, March 8, 2024. The film features a stellar cast including Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz, and Karan Kundra in pivotal roles. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the movie promises to be a compelling narrative that tackles important societal issues.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Brand Media
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK