XAU/USD Forecast from TU Expert Supports Eight Timeframes for Higher Accuracy

XAU/USD Forecast from TU Expert Supports Eight Timeframes for Higher Accuracy

08 September,2023 07:31 PM IST
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Traders Union analysts have used a set of measures to determine what moves the price at a given time.

Traders Union has just released its XAU/USD forecast, which supports eight different timeframes to cater to all types of traders, as was noted in the press release in Benzinga this week.. 


The XAU/USD forecasts from TU experts have been tailored on the basis of technical analysis of two factors, namely moving averages and indicators. 


Users are instructed to select a timeframe from one minute, five minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes, five hours, 1 day, and 1 week. 

Upon selection, the system will automatically take the buy and sell count for both the moving average and the indicators and give its verdict: Strong Buy, Buy, Neutral, Sell, and Strong Sell. 

At the time of publishing, XAU/USD forecasts from TU experts in the daily timeframe generated 11 Buy votes and 1 Sell vote for the moving average, while 3 Buy votes and 1 Sell vote for the indicators. This has resulted in a Strong Buy rating for the pair. 

Traders Union analysts have used a set of measures to determine what moves the price at a given time. Among the primary considerations are macroeconomic conditions, the health of inflation in the United States, changes in the Federal Reserve’s discount rate, and the supply and demand outlook for precious metals. 

Moreover, the platform’s experts suggested eight different ways to diversify one’s exposure to gold. These include investing in gold futures, Contracts for Differences (CFDs), gold-backed Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), stocks of gold mining companies, gold coins, gold bullions, gold-backed cryptocurrencies, and jewelries.

Trusted by investors since 2010, Traders Union aims to help traders grow their profit while minimizing risk exposure in the ever-volatile commodity market.

