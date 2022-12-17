Breaking News
XS helps add more value to its customer experience, offering the best possible trading conditions

Updated on: 17 December,2022 05:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
XS helps add more value to its customer experience, offering the best possible trading conditions


It is a trusted multi-asset global broker that gives clients access to more than 1000 tradable CFD instruments with competitive spreads, starting from 0.0 pips.


 



There are tons of incredible brands that, all through these years, have provided people with something new, something that they can hold onto for a longer time and something that can truly add value to their lives in more ways than one. These businesses and brands act as inspirational success stories for the ones starting out or vying to make their mark in their industries. Many such outstanding brands and businesses have flourished in the financial and trading industries so far, but only a handful of them have gone ahead in making their name prominent in the ever-so-competitive industry. One such rising name is XS, which, even as a relatively new brand in the trading and financial realm, has been making a lot of buzz lately.


 

XS.com online trading has been providing people with so many exciting opportunities to trade their way to the top as a trusted multi-asset global broker, giving people access to more than 1000 tradable CFD instruments with consistently competitive spreads, starting from 0.0 pips, which is not something every online trading broker offers. They are regulated in four different jurisdictions through broader group entities. They recently also launched their native Android.

 

With as low as 0.0 pips, raw pricing, fast execution and no hidden fees, XS serves as one of the best multi-asset global brokers in the industry, who, as a team, thrive on qualities like commitment and responsibility to their clients, transparency and reliability in execution and procedures, strong corporate governance, teamwork and loyalty, business ethics and constant innovations.

 

They are a top online trading broker that also shines bright with a top domain that is built on strong technology, offering people one-of-a-kind trading experiences. It is also considered one of the top in the industry for its two platforms, namely Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

 

It helps people trade the global markets at lightning-fast execution and ultra-low spreads, which makes it quite a sought-after trading platform of recent times.

 

Disclaimer - Crypto products, and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

