Yahya Ibrahim: The Inspiring Tale of a Small-Town Lad Who Conquered YouTube

Hailing from a family of non-government employees, Yahya had to leave his hometown after 10th grade to pursue his 12th in Telangana, where his father worked.

Yahya Ibrahim's name echoes in the world of cricket and fantasy sports. However, his story is not just about scaling the heights of a particular domain; it's about following your passion with unwavering determination and tireless effort. Raised in a small town in the district of Nuh, Haryana, Yahya's journey from a less-privileged background to earning millions is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

Hailing from a family of non-government employees, Yahya had to leave his hometown after 10th grade to pursue his 12th in Telangana, where his father worked. While his family wanted him to secure a job, Yahya harbored aspirations of earning money on his terms but was clueless about how to do it.

In 2015-16, Yahya stumbled upon an advertisement for Fantasy Cricket, a platform for cricket enthusiasts, he had been following Cricket since his childhood. Initially, he installed the app for some leisure time but eventually realized its potential when he started earning small amounts by creating his team.

While in college, Yahya chanced upon a news article on social media, which stated that YouTube content creators could make money. Being a cricket aficionado, he started creating videos on Youtube without any prior knowledge of video-making, leading to copyright issues and blocked email ids as he downloaded videos and sounds from other sources.

Luckily, Yahya received a suggestion from a leading channel to create videos on Fantasy Cricket. He started making videos out of a pure passion for cricket and never envisioned earning money from it.

On 29th March 2017, Yahya's first video aired and garnered only 10-15 views. Nevertheless, he persisted in creating videos, which people started sharing, leading to a growing subscriber base and viewership. After 2-3 months, Yahya began earning a meager amount from YouTube, with a subscriber base of 4000.

With a growing subscriber base of 30,000, Yahya received offers from several leading applications in Fantasy Cricket. After three years, Yahya achieved a million subscribers on his channel, fantasy Cricket Guru and lived the life he always dreamed of. He now owns a BMW Z4 car, two villas in Dubai, and numerous properties and cars. He has garnered such fame that he can meet renowned cricketers whenever he desires.

Yahya's unwavering determination to follow his passion despite the possibility of failure is one of the reasons behind his success. He learned this from his elder brother, who attempted 3-4 failed businesses but always had his family's support. Yahya believed that he was not succeeding because of his family's backing and implored them never to support him, even if he died.

Today, Yahya is a role model for millions of people seeking to follow their passion but unsure of how to. His story serves as a reminder that success is not just about earning money but doing what you love and doing it with relentless dedication and hard work.