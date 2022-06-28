Yeah Proof Is The Music Director Who Made Tracks That Made History

When we talk about Punjab one thing which comes to our minds is music, yes Punjab is full of talented artists.

Every year we see the Punjabi music industry growing by leaps and bounds. People who listen to Punjabi music are very aware of the name

"YEAH PROOF". Balwinder Singh who is popularly known as Yeah Proof gave us many amazing tracks and proved himself that nothing can stop us from following our passion.

Balwinder Singh was born on 14 July 1990. He was very fond of music from his childhood. He debuted as Music Director in 2019 with the song "Fake Superstar" but it was not so known as Proof but in the year 2020 he showed his musical magic in Karan Aujla's track Red Eyes and thereafter there is no looking back for Proof and Balwinder Singh aka Yeah Proof proved himself and set up his name on the list of top music directors in Punjab.

When we talk about Karan Aujla, Yeah Proof is the name that can't be ignored as we had seen much amazing content from this duo. Proof's music is the only reason to dance to Karan Aujla's songs, Proof also made many songs that crossed 100 million views on YouTube and even gave music to the songs like Mexico, Guilty which was played globally on reels and stood viral. Every time Proof tried something new in his music and gave us variation in every track.

Proof also worked with singers like Jaz Dhami, Hardeep Grewal, Kulbir Jhinjer, Robyn Sandhu, Garry Sandhu, Parmish Verma, Ranjit Bawa and many others. He had worked on 150+ tracks/songs and all got good responses from the audience. Some of his popular tracks are Red Eyes, Mexico, Meri Marzi, Few Days, Let Em’ Play, Hukam, Adhiya, and many other hit tracks & recently produced beats for Karan Aujla’s Brand New EP ‘WAY AHEAD’,Smooth Melodic Rap Song ‘Nattiyan’ for HOMEBOY & Arjan Dhillon's album and tracks. Proof’s many songs made space in YouTube’s top trending charts. Recently he stepped into the field of singing with his own latest debut track "DOLLA BAG" which has a rap of HOMEBOY and a cameo of Karan Aujla, the song has real hip-hop vibes and can be a perfect track for hip-hop lovers. We are sure that you might have heard his name in recent International collab with YG.

As a person, Proof is very humble and down to earth; he is always trying to do new with his creativities. In this short time of 3years, he made many record-breaking tracks. We wish he will have a great & long journey as a Music Producer and Singer/Rapper. As we know we can’t achieve success alone so Proof has his manager Palwinder Singh (Harry Sandhu) who also produced Dolla Bag track which has 2.5 million plus views on Youtube. Project was managed by Navneet Kumar.

As we know about this talented artist so we won't feel surprise by more forthcoming amazing projects.