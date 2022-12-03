YES WORLD Token announces YES/USDC Trading Pair on XT.com Exchange

YES WORLD Token announces third trading pair with stable coin USDC on leading centralized exchange - XT.com. The new trading pair is trading as YES/USDC on the exchange.

YES WORLD already has two trading pairs on the xt.com exchange, namely - YES/USDT and YES/BUSD. With this addition of the third trading pair, YES WORLD now offers a great deal of convenience to traders to be able to trade with their preferred stable coin, as well as improves user trading experience drastically.

YES WORLD Token is the leading utility token, and it has been experiencing good traction in the last few months. Launched in the spring of 2022, YES WORLD Token is trading on XT.com, Coinsbit.io, BankCEX, and also on a decentralized exchange - PancakeSwap. Just last week, YES WORLD announced that there are a total of 8 trading pairs that it supports on various exchanges.

As per CoinMarketCap data, YES WORLD Token has High confidence in most trading pairs which indicates that there is a good amount of liquidity as well as trading volume. Another leading crypto marketplace CoinGecko shows that YES WORLD has 15 trading pair combinations across 4 exchanges.

Looking at this data, YES WORLD seems to be growing faster, and it looks like the team behind the Token is quite agile and actively listening and addressing customers' demands.

YES WORLD Token is operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd, based out of Singapore. It is a climate tech blockchain-based startup working on green technology to reduce carbon footprint. YES WORLD is focused on making carbon emission information more traceable and transparent, representing a unique opportunity to neutralize carbon emissions.

YES WORLD Token is a native Token for YES WORLD's Save Earth mission. It is conceptualized to generate awareness around the global warming challenges to bring to critical mass to join the mission and take steps in the direction of reducing carbon footprint from the atmosphere.

YES WORLD Token is already accepted as a payment method at numerous merchants in Dubai and has integration with several e-commerce platforms, where users can pay for products and services using YES Token.

Earlier this week, YES WORLD announced that it would be hiring 600 people worldwide to expand utility services, merchant onboarding, technological upgrades, support functions, as well as newer innovations. It has already started onboarding global merchant establishments, as well as several e-commerce and app-based businesses, to facilitate payment acceptance for its crypto token.

YES WORLD is inceptualized and promoted by Save Earth activist Dr Sandeep Choudhary, who has constantly been working to generate awareness of global warming and climate change impacts. Under Dr. Choudhary's vision and leadership, YES WORLD has championed a noble cause of reducing carbon footprint and bringing forth the issue of global warming and climate change.

YES WORLD is currently in soft launch and planning one of the biggest airdrop campaigns starting on 23/3/2023, followed by a major global launch on April 24, 2024; more than 50 leading crypto exchanges will be enrolled before the global launch. YES WORLD also plans to onboard 10 million merchant establishments worldwide before the global launch on April 24, 2024, where the native Token will be accepted for payments.