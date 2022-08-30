Breaking News
Yet another Bang on prediction by Dr. Taara Malhotra ... India won by 5 wickets already predicted by her!

Updated on: 30 August,2022 11:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Globally renowned Psychic Tarot Card reader, Dr Taara Malhotra’s recent prediction on India vs Pakistan’s match will give you indefinite reasons to believe in her psychic powers, Tarot Card reading and Numerology.

The celebrated Tarot Card reader took to her her social media handle to share the prediction and wrote, “Just did a quick Tarot of #INDvsPAK match today- and guess what! It’s India’s day today. 5 is the number that came. So strong probability of India winning this match with 5 wickets or 5 balls to spare”.


 

Right after she predicted the victory, India beat Pakistan by five wickets in yesterday’s Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai. In a game that went all the down to wire, Hardik Pandya (33* off 17) sealed victory for India, clubbing Mohammad Nawaz for a maximum with two balls to spare.


 

This is not for the first time that she has predicted something that turned out to be a reality. Dr Taara Malhotra also predicted the victory of Tejasswi Prakash five days before the Bigg Boss finale was about to happen. Not only this, she also predicted how Smriti Irani will witness some changes in life with added responsibilities on her birthday in March 2022. As predicted, Smriti’s department got changed with more responsibilities turning towards her. After all these successive predictions and victories, Taara is being recognised as the modern-day psychic root worker who has the potential to transform lives of people through compassionate healings and powerful counselling sessions.

 

A renowned name amongst Bollywood celebrities, leading industrialists and politicians, she is the first-ever Paranormal Expert from India who has been featured in the Discovery channel. With her expertise of over 14years, she provides a wide range of consultations such as Tarot card Reading, Name correction, Signature and Mobile number correction, Vaastu Analysis and Space Healing, Numerology Analysis, Candle magic, Spell Casting, Wicca, Relationship Healing, Hoodoo, Angel Healing and Therapy, Coffee cup reading, Reiki and Karmic Healing, Yantra and Talisman creation, Aura Cleansing and Chakra Balancing, Lama Fera Healing, Crystal Healing and Astrology.

 

She also features in several numerology and astrology shows with leading TV channels such as Haryana News, Zee Rajasthan, Aaj Tak, CNBC AWAZ, Amar Ujala etc. Her expansive knowledge of the field is unmatched leading to her being crowned with titles such as ‘Navratna’, ‘Energy Empress’ and ‘Kohinoor’ by Bharat Nirman in Spiritual Healing.

 

