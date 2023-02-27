Yoga practitioner Pragati Seth gets State Yogini Award 2023

Recently, the yoga practitioner Pragati Seth was awarded with the ‘State Yogini Award 2023’ at the International Yogini Awards Ceremony held at the Parmarth Niketan Asharam, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

The ceremony was conducted by Eduglife Bhopal in association with Paridhi Art Group on February 11th and 12th, 2023. In the event, women who have made contributions to the field of yoga across the globe received acknowledgement and Pragati Seth was one of them.

Women from eight different countries and 21 Indian states were a part of the International Yogini Awards Ceremony. The guests of honour for the ceremony were various eminent personalities from different walks of life. The guests of honour were: Uttarakhand CM Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Shri Chidananda Saraswati Ji, Sadhvi Bhagwati Ji, Odisha MP Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Shri Shri 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Shri Narsingh Das Ji Maharaj, Minister of Women and Child Department Smt. Rekha Arya and Actor Mr Shiv Aryan.

While talking about her win and expressing her gratitude, Pragati Seth stated, “To be very honest I feel so grateful my efforts and contributions have made a significant impact and that they are being recognised by the masses. Yoga was something that kept me enticed since forever and getting recognition in that same field is truly a dream. All these honours only motivate me to further work towards my vision and I promise to keep working hard to keep the art of yoga alive.”

Further adding about yoga, she says, “The number of advantages that yoga offers is astounding. Such simple art has the power to completely transform a person's life. Yoga does it all, including assisting in increasing the body's flexibility, enhancing posture, building strength, the long-term health of joints, lowering blood pressure and stress, etcetera. I feel compelled to preserve the art and share it with more people. With the same goal in mind, I continue to help people through it. I want to keep developing and making an influence in this industry globally in the coming years.”

Hailing from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, the winner of the State Yogini Award 2023, Pragati Seth is currently pursuing her PhD in Yoga. With more than ten years of experience, she has worked with numerous organisations and has amassed an extensive understanding of yoga through which she changes the lives of many people. Along with that, she has mastered various alternative therapy programmes like fire cupping, hijama, kinesiology, chiropractic, and other similar ones. At present, she is working at Kamla Nursing Home in Jhansi where she assists medical professionals in patient care through various yogic methods. In the near future, Pragati Seth aims on working towards the same goal in an even wider spectrum.