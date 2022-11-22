×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: BMC races to vaccinate kids in Govandi, Deonar
Shraddha murder case: With ply-cutter and loud music, Aftab hacked body over four days
Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas
Home > Brand Media News > Yogesh Shirwadkar makes a notable debut of his recent works at the Jehangir Art Gallery Mumbai

Yogesh Shirwadkar makes a notable debut of his recent works at the Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai

Updated on: 22 November,2022 11:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Yogesh Shirwadkar makes a notable debut of his recent works at the Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai from 22 November 2022.

Yogesh Shirwadkar makes a notable debut of his recent works at the Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai

Yogesh Shirwadkar with his painting


He is showing the series on Mukhavate (Mask) and figurative paintings at this exhibition. His paintings have always been influenced by the culture surrounding him. Though based in Australia, we can see the strong influence of the Indian culture and tradition through his paintings.


We can see the new series of Mukhavate (Mask) reflecting all the shades of living beings like fear, anxiety, acceptance, love, likability, hiding vulnerability, sadness, anger, masculinity, and femininity. The works on masks also depict features that can be human, animal, or combined elements and characteristics of human, animal, and spirit worlds.




A special implication is given to each painting on every design of the mask. They reflect on the faces that are hidden behind the Mukhavate (Mask) for many reasons like security, privacy, vanity, pride, respect, or fun. After looking at Yogesh’s work, it seems he has tried to explore through inner mysteries in his recent works.

The atmosphere in Yogesh’s paintings has been developed by the textures created using palette-knife. The textures are created in such a way that the viewer can see the layers of colours applied on the painting creating the depth.

He is well on his way to becoming an excellent artist. His mind is reflected in his paintings with the use of the colours drawn from the sun to indicate bursting energy while working on them. The colours are bright enough to light up the mind and the heart.

The exhibition will go on at Jehangir Art Gallery from 22 November till 28 November 2022.

 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK