Yogesh Shirwadkar makes a notable debut of his recent works at the Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai from 22 November 2022.

Yogesh Shirwadkar with his painting

He is showing the series on Mukhavate (Mask) and figurative paintings at this exhibition. His paintings have always been influenced by the culture surrounding him. Though based in Australia, we can see the strong influence of the Indian culture and tradition through his paintings.

We can see the new series of Mukhavate (Mask) reflecting all the shades of living beings like fear, anxiety, acceptance, love, likability, hiding vulnerability, sadness, anger, masculinity, and femininity. The works on masks also depict features that can be human, animal, or combined elements and characteristics of human, animal, and spirit worlds.

A special implication is given to each painting on every design of the mask. They reflect on the faces that are hidden behind the Mukhavate (Mask) for many reasons like security, privacy, vanity, pride, respect, or fun. After looking at Yogesh’s work, it seems he has tried to explore through inner mysteries in his recent works.

The atmosphere in Yogesh’s paintings has been developed by the textures created using palette-knife. The textures are created in such a way that the viewer can see the layers of colours applied on the painting creating the depth.

He is well on his way to becoming an excellent artist. His mind is reflected in his paintings with the use of the colours drawn from the sun to indicate bursting energy while working on them. The colours are bright enough to light up the mind and the heart.

The exhibition will go on at Jehangir Art Gallery from 22 November till 28 November 2022.