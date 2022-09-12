Loneliness is about the scariest things out there.

Whenever we feel anxious or depressed, don’t ignore the feeling. Anxiety & depression are serious mental health conditions that affect our lives. The signs are obvious & taking action may seem difficult but the truth is you’re not alone. And you’re definitely not weak or even a failure. Being alone is good but being lonely is the worst.

You’ve got yourself & your biggest ally in this fight is your brain.

I read an article written by Ann Tenzin Palmo, the English woman who spent 12 years in a cave in Tibet, she wrote “We do not know what a thought is, yet we’re thinking all the time.”

Isn’t it true? The amount of knowledge we have about the brain has tripled in the recent times, yet there is so much we are not aware about it. We are still trying to decipher the space & the brain.

The Brain is an organ, and it’s within our power to take good care of it, just like we take care of the organs of our body. You care for it, fine-tune it like a knife is honed on a whetstone, sharpen it & it shall take care of you.

Think of a routine, It is the basic foundation of your brain health blueprint. As you’re planning your routine, you need to focus on the following five (5) to promote positive brain health.

They are

Social Connect (Establish) Sleep & Rest (Indulge) Meditation (To Do) Exercise & Games (Regularize) Reading (Essential)

If you read about the blue zones in the world too, you shall be able to sum it up that the afore-mentioned routine is something that all of them follow to stay happy in their lives. So, even though the heart has been considered the seat of emotions, it is the brain which is the true home of our feelings.

Over centuries the brain tissues have evolved much more than the regular biochemical interaction between the limbic system and the frontal lobes. The frontal lobes are involved in both higher level thought and emotion, so our thinking affects the way we feel & vice versa.

Simply speaking, “We can use our thoughts to change our feelings in a very important way, that is towards happiness.” This is the fundamental on which the CBT or cognitive -behavioural therapy interventions are used to treat anxiety & depression.

So how about using the same brain to handle your mood swings & feeling low? Would you be interested in learning more about the tricks & tips to train your brain? If yes, write to one@sheetalnair.com

Remember the brain is a muscle which can move the world, so moving you into a safer & happier zone shouldn’t be too much of a task or even an ask.

