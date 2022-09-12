Young entrepreneurs are being steered by businessman Sahil Suri for the right reason

Be your own boss. While this saying has existed in the world since god knows when only today's youth are weighing it seriously word by word. Is it wrong? Well, no! Not when we have excellent entrepreneurs like Sahil Suri who are rightly motivating these young minds to turn out to be entrepreneurs.

Possessing entrepreneurial muscles along with a multifaceted mind isn't the best combination for every businessman. But Sahil Suri is unusual. He has used his expertise and experience in administration to operate not one but several firms successfully. This makes him a motivation for those who want to venture into the business world.

No doubt that in contemporary times, Sahil Suri is living a prosperous entrepreneurial life, but his journey began with many blows. Since teenagers are looking to him as inspiration, Sahil Suri shared his advice for upcoming businessmen. He says, "This isn't the monopoly game that we played in our childhood. Real-time situations and blunders are extremely demanding. So if you aren't ready to give your everything and have tons of patience, you better prepare yourself first."

Hailing from Delhi, Sahil Suri is currently based in Dubai. The entrepreneur first started an IT company that soared to the heights of success, proving Sahil's skills adept. He then opened a luxurious cafe in Indirapuram called "Marshmallow" that serves continental to North Indian food. The cafe is particularly acclaimed for its lovely ambience and mouth-watering eats.

While both these companies were thriving, Sahil Suri bought a few stakes in Dubai's leading Dejavu Entertainment and Events. But, he didn't stop there. The entrepreneur is now preparing to mark his foray into the Bollywood film industry by being a producer.

Moreover, Sahil Suri is experimenting in different fields and not restricting himself to a single domain. IT sector, eatery, entertainment and who knows what's next. No doubt why Sahil Suri is idolised by millions. His illustrious resume and his entrepreneurial journey are proof of it.

