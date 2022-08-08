Young Executive of The Multinational Corporations & Economist

Chiravat Chearathivat, known as Mario, is The Founder, Chairman, and CEO of a Multinational Technology Company.

Chiravat Chearathivat, known as Mario, is The Founder, Chairman, and CEO of a Multinational Technology Company. The latter was founded in 2015. Its main task is to design and develop e-commerce and social networking platforms. Mario defines the overall direction and product strategy of the company. He manages its website and leads the development of its core technology as well as infrastructure. Mario studied Mathayom 5 (science major) at Bodindecha Sing Singhaseni School before pursuing non-formal education, partly due to financial reasons.

From childhood, Mario had an incredible drive; he excelled at computers, and at the same time, he knew he liked other things too. He likes to do international business. So, while most of his high school buddies were still playing video games and studying like normal students, Mario had already embarked on his own self-education, becoming a voracious reader and afterward He read everything he could get his hands on about business executives, entrepreneurship, computer skills, and singing abilities. Besides, he just realized that he likes doing these things: singing, learning anything about business, doing international business, computer software, etc. because he was into international business at that time. He doesn't know why he likes to research and resolve it also unconsciously. He didn’t know if he liked to do something like this or if he had something like this from his childhood. He does not know, and he is not sure about it. It makes him feel good and it makes him never give up on doing anything and keep going to better places. He had a chance to do international business with China, the US, European countries, and any other area. It was his first-time meeting with business partners from the United States and China. He wanted to get into this business and started with a problem like this one. Soon after, he was contacted by manufacturers and suppliers in China, the United States, the United Kingdoms, and other countries for doing business as a drop-shipper as well as doing business as a retailer or distributor and exporting to the rest of the world. Doing things like OEM, ODM, or something like that. He thinks a huge thing can start from a small beginning, plus having a vision and being very patient.

If you have a question, something like " am I too late? Doing business with a Chinese supplier or doing drop-shipping right now?

In his opinion, he believes it is possible, but it is more difficult than in the past. Right now, a Thai seller can do business and earn a profit on a local e-commerce platform such as Lazada or Shopee (excluding international e-commerce companies). But please do not forget that we are seeing many reasons for doing business from China on social networking online platforms. This is the one thing that is important and will be effective in the long term. Right now, we are seeing Thai sellers on many local e-commerce platforms, but they cannot earn a profit the same as before or sometimes cannot sell. They have a Chinese seller directly and they can sell a product at a lower price. Why should a buyer not buy with them? And this does not include things like a Chinese company doing a new strategy or international supply chain management, which is why they have a warehouse in Thailand. They get support from the Thai government with something like a platform for reducing taxation and they get convenience. They can reduce the cost of doing international trade and can sell a product in Thailand at a lower cost and with faster delivery, and we cannot blame them. A talented person or someone who is successful will reveal a secret of business to be successful for others?. Yeah, it doesn't make sense.

If you are not excellent or beyond average, it is too hard to be successful because right now we are living in an exponential revolution of competition, so we should think outside the box and think differently.