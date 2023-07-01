Ziad India’s Unparalleled Journey of 5 Years

Every artist dreams of finding the right opportunity and right place to showcase their extraordinary talent.

But for many, that remains just as a dream. India has thousands of production houses, casting directors and production controllers, but unfortunately, new, raw talents get very few opportunities, that is the saddest reality. This is in fact a big problem, because even the audience aren’t getting what they really want. Ziad India Entertainments was formed 5 years ago, to tackle this very issue.

Ziad India Entertainments, presently headquartered in Mumbai was founded in 2018 by Mr Shaji AH and Ms Betty Sathish Raval. Their idea was to create, produce and finance art that deserves to see light. Ever since, they are giving raw talent a platform to display their mettle.

Ziad India does not just focus on making good feature films, but any form of art which includes performing arts, short films, audio-visual innovation and much more. As long as there is talent, Ziad India welcomes them wholeheartedly to join their team.

In 5 years, Ziad India worked towards assembling a brilliant team of artists, directors and performers who are not only talented but also know what they want. One of the major milestones for the production house was producing the Malayalam film Aalankam which features some talented artists in the present Malayalam cinema. The film was indeed a success and ran for more than 25 days in theatres. Ziad India also has another 5 films lined up till 2025 and they are gearing up to announce their second feature film soon!

Ziad India believes that content must be powerful and could speak to the audience, with great performances. They are fortunate to have a team that understands this vision and are together working towards bringing about a change.

Indian audience have evolved so much in the past few years and they are ready to accept content that speaks volumes. They are no longer restricted to enjoying mass masala movies. This is the right time for a company like Ziad India to give them what they really want.

Content and quality matters and that is where Ziad India’s focus is. They are not limited to a particular region or language, because art is beyond borders and audience are quite aware of that now. Today, if we consider feature films, the audience no longer wants big names in the cast or crew. They only want quality in the content and performances. Acceptance of films like Aalankam is the prime example.

Ziad India soon will become a name synonymous to creativity and talent. The team also opens their doors to anyone who are talented and believes in themselves. The success of Aalankam is enough motivation for Ziad India to believe that they are in the right path. The team is looking forward to creating more such engaging films with creative teams who are certain of their talent and capacity and can do wonders in their art.