Zinobia Mistry causes waves on social media with her blazing glam game

Updated on: 22 November,2022 04:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
People today are living life like there's no tomorrow—chasing their dreams and achieving their passions. Since a horde of people has joined the bandwagon, there's a huge clutter on social media. But selective souls like Zinobia Mistry are making their presence felt with their unmatched panache.

She is a skincare specialist and makeup enthusiast based in Dubai who is turning heads with her dazzling persona. Zinobia Mistry is one of the top content creators, and for good reason. She is a makeup wizard, and just by swishing her wand, she creates looks that are beyond words.
 
From everyday minimal to bewildering festive looks; from classy matte to shimmery makeup; and from soft to fierce, she precisely knows how to ace each and every look. Zinobia Mistry is not just a trend-follower; she is a trendsetter. Her work is sheer brilliance, and she amazes makeup enthusiasts across the globe with her innovative ideas and flawless styling.
 
Her Instagram account is filled with images of her makeup sets—crafted with effort and precision. Born in Mumbai, Zinobia is a woman of substance. She has boiled the ocean to achieve her passion.
 
The beauty enthusiast, who began from scratch ten years ago, has more than 100k followers on Instagram. Zinobia Mistry posts a major chunk of her work on Instagram, while another part is shared on other social media channels. Besides makeup, she also shares skincare tips and fashion inspiration.
 
Holding a master's degree in marketing & communications, Zinobia Mistry has also handled public relations for renowned fashion brands before pursuing her passion for blogging. She has worked with various beauty brands like NARS, Laura Mercier, MAC Cosmetics, Nykaa Beauty, Sunday Riley, Loewe Perfumes, Marc Jacobs Beauty, PIXI Beauty, Molton Brown, L'atelier Parfum, Boots Middle East, Bioderma, etc.
 
But Zinobia Mistry is more than makeup and skincare. She is a huge fashionista and recently collaborated with Vesimi and Bollywood designer Vani Vats' Vvani. She also worked with The Collective, Dubai, a fashion exhibition, and Label by Nitya Bajaj.

Zinobia Mistry has been a huge inspiration for many people in the Middle East who want to step outside the box. Her abilities are commendable, and her journey is truly motivating.





