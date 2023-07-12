Zita Ayurveda: Providing Beauty Products That Are Crafted For Therapeutic Purposes And Based On Authentic Ayurvedic Blends That Have Been Proven Effective.

Today, consumers are becoming more aware mindful of their personal appearance.

This is not limited to just younger individuals; even the older population is embracing beauty and cosmetic products. As a result, the cosmetics and beauty products industry is experiencing significant growth. India holds the fourth position globally in terms of revenue generated by this industry. According to research firm statista 2032, the Indian beauty and cosmetics industry is expected to be valued at $5.82 billion and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.81 percent from 2023 to 2027. This rapid market growth is primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness, disposable income, and changing lifestyle patterns.

Due to their heightened focus on health and environmental issues, modern consumers have a strong preference for products that are free from harmful effects, based on Ayurvedic principles, and environmentally friendly. This has led to a significant surge in demand for beauty products that are crafted using natural ayurvedic ingredients. Despite numerous companies claiming their products to be entirely natural and chemical-free, there several instances where companies incorporate chemicals or preservatives into their formulations without the knowledge of consumers. These chemicals pose serious health risks and can potentially lead to cancerous symptoms and PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease).

Zita Ayurveda, a beauty brand located in Pune, distinguishes itself in the industry by providing beauty products that are fully Ayurvedic and free from petrochemicals. Dr. Rashmi Ved, the Managing Director of Zita Ayurveda, founded the company driven by her expertise in Ayurveda and her personal passion for beauty products. Her vision is to offer customers that enhance their beauty on both the inside and outside.

“I was determined to do something for the society, and thus I chose to become a doctor. I want to ensure that people who use our products gets benefitted as much as possible from our products, thus making it worth their time and money. All our cosmetic products are therapeutically made and authentically proven combinations developed referring to many Ayurvedic Granthas. Being the R&D head of my company, I have the clear knowledge of which ingredients to use and which ones not to in any product. Using my experience, I have made a few combinations myself as per the patient’s conditions like pigmentation, dark spots, patches or even wanting to beautify their skin and hair”, says Dr. Rashmi.

Zita Ayurveda offers a wide range of beauty products that include body wash, ayurvedic creams, handmade soaps, immunity boosters, lotions, oils, serums and shampoos, to name a few. Unlike other products in the market, Zita Ayurveda’s products are focused on offering users long-term efficacy and wellness instead of quick results that last for a very short period. Thus, all its products are manufactured in such a way that they naturally balanced and suit a person’s every beauty need.

“Even if at times we have to use preservative, we only use plant-derived preservatives that give a shelf life or 2-3 years. This is the main USP of our products. We are a very budget-friendly brand, and all our products are vegan and have been produced using 100 percent cruelty-free process”, explains Dr. Rashmi.

Having 24+ years of experience in cosmetology & trichology, Dr. Rashmi has seen first-hand the problems patients face and the adverse effects chemicals used in beauty products can have over the user's hair and skin. She has also taken workshops on how to make cosmetics and ways to take care of one’s skin, hair and body through Ayurveda. She also owns a cosmetology & Trichology academy where she teaches students about how to detect a skin or hair related problem, and treat them externally as well as orally. “Going forward, we will be launching a range of Ayurvedic makeup products which will be color cosmetics but having Ayurvedic content later this year. We are also looking to offer Ayurvedic perfumes that are made of essential oils”, concludes Dr. Rashmi.

