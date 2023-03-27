Zymo: The New Name in Self-Drive Car Rental

"We're excited to unveil our new brand name, Zymo," said Manish Pratik, co-founder of Zymo. "We believe that our new brand name captures our spirit of innovation, and our focus on providing the best possible self-drive car rental experience to our customers.

Zymo, formerly known as LetzRent, has officially announced its rebranding as part of its continued commitment to providing the best self-drive car rental experience in India. The rebranding comes as Zymo seeks to solidify its position in the fast-growing self-drive car rental market in India.

"We're excited to unveil our new brand name, Zymo," said Manish Pratik, co-founder of Zymo. "We believe that our new brand name captures our spirit of innovation, and our focus on providing the best possible self-drive car rental experience to our customers."When it comes to car rental in India, Zymo is a name that has quickly risen to prominence. With a focus on transparency and customer service, the company has quickly established itself as a major player in the Indian self-drive car rental market.

The Indian car rental industry has been growing rapidly in recent years, and Zymo has established itself as a leader by becoming India’s largest aggregator in the self-drive car rental segment. With its new brand name and image, Zymo hopes to continue expanding its customer base and offer the best possible self-drive car rental experience to even more people across India.

One of the key features that sets Zymo apart from its competitors is its price comparison tool. With this tool, customers can compare prices from multiple rental companies and choose the one that suits them best. This feature has proved to be a game-changer in the self-drive car rental industry, making it easier for customers to find the best deals and save money.

In just two years since its founding, Zymo has become India's largest aggregator for self-drive car rentals. The company has seen a rapid increase in its customer base, with more and more people choosing to rent cars for their personal and business needs. Zymo currently has a fleet of over 30,000 cars across 50 cities in India, making it one of the most widely available car rental services in the country.

One of the driving forces behind Zymo's success is its commitment to transparency and excellent customer service. "At Zymo, we believe that transparency is key to building trust with our customers," says Pratik. "That's why we make sure that all our prices and terms are clear and easy to understand, so that customers know exactly what they're getting when they rent a car from us."

In addition to transparency, Zymo places a strong emphasis on customer service. The company has a dedicated support team that is available to assist customers with any queries or issues they may have. This focus on customer service has helped Zymo to build a loyal customer base, with many customers returning to the company for their rental needs.

Zymo's commitment to transparency and customer service has also helped the company to establish itself as a lifestyle brand. "We want Zymo to be more than just a car rental company," says Menon. "We want it to be a brand that people can trust and rely on for all their travel needs. Whether it's for a business trip or a weekend getaway, we want to provide our customers with the best possible self-drive car rental experience."

Looking ahead, Zymo has ambitious plans for growth. The company is looking to expand its fleet and its presence in new cities across India and south east asia. It also plans to introduce new features and services to enhance the customer experience. "We're always looking for ways to improve and innovate," says Pratik. "Our goal is to become the most loved brand in India, and we believe that by continuing to offer transparency, excellent customer service, and innovative features, we can achieve that goal."

Zymo's commitment to customer service has earned it a high rating on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, making it one of the highest-rated self-drive car rental apps in India.

With its rebranding as a lifestyle brand, Zymo aims to go beyond just providing rental cars and become an integral part of its customers' lives. "We want Zymo to be the go-to brand for anyone looking for a self-drive car rental experience in India," said Menon. "We believe that our focus on transparency, customer service, and innovation will help us achieve this goal."

As the Indian car rental industry continues to grow, Zymo's focus on providing a complete self-drive car rental experience, along with its commitment to transparency and customer service, sets it apart from other providers in the market. With its new brand name and image, Zymo is well-positioned to become the most trusted and loved brand in the Indian car rental industry.

In conclusion, Zymo is a company that is changing the game in the Indian self-drive car rental market. With its focus on transparency, customer service, and innovative features like its price comparison tool, Zymo has quickly established itself as a major player in the industry. As the company looks to expand its fleet and its presence in new cities across India and abroad, it is poised for even greater success in the years ahead.



