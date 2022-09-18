In Focus
Mumbai
Mumbai: Now, share live location as you ride the local train18 September,2022 07:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar Central Railway’s Yatri app launches several new features for travellers after GPS-tagging of all trains
Nimrat Kaur joins the latest episode of 'Flashback with the Stars'18 September,2022 05:12 PM IST | Mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
The accused, aged between 18-19 years, were picked up from Kamarhati and Titagarh areas around midnight, the officer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said18 September,2022 01:51 PM IST | Kolkata | PTI
This week, we had a little bit of everything that you love. While we delve into making pizzas at home, Bandra Fair also returned in full swing; there are also innovative pumpkin recipes. Love being a fashionista? We tell you more about the latest trends and hairstyles. There are also features on PCOS Awareness Month and World Cleanup Day18 September,2022 02:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan has predicted great success for his country's young leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month, saying he will be a "difficult opponent" to bat against.18 September,2022 05:15 PM IST | Colombo | IANS