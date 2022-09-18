×
Breaking News
Two shanties collapse in Thane city; no casualties
Mukesh Ambani visits Guruvayur temple, donates Rs 1.51 cr for 'annadanam'
Goa: Eight new BJP MLAs to meet PM Narendra Modi tomorrow in Delhi
Mumbai: Male leopard found dead inside Film City in Goregaon
MP Raghav Chadha appointed AAP's Gujarat co-incharge for state polls

In Focus

Mumbai: Now, share live location as you ride the local train

Central Railway’s Yatri app launches several new features for travellers after GPS-tagging of all trains

NCW takes cognisance of 'leaked videos' of Chandigarh University students

NCW takes cognisance of 'leaked videos' of Chandigarh University students
Delhi: Doctor accused of removing skull during autopsy moves HC

Delhi: Doctor accused of removing skull during autopsy moves HC
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
THIS is why Nimrat Kaur was called 'Bacche Kuttni'
Flashback with the Stars

THIS is why Nimrat Kaur was called 'Bacche Kuttni'

Nimrat Kaur joins the latest episode of 'Flashback with the Stars'

18 September,2022 05:12 PM IST | Mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
News
4 held for bomb blast on school roof in West Bengal

4 held for bomb blast on school roof in West Bengal

The accused, aged between 18-19 years, were picked up from Kamarhati and Titagarh areas around midnight, the officer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said

18 September,2022 01:51 PM IST | Kolkata | PTI
Lifestyle News
Food, fashion, and waste management: Mid-day online’s top features this week

Food, fashion, and waste management: Mid-day online’s top features this week

This week, we had a little bit of everything that you love. While we delve into making pizzas at home, Bandra Fair also returned in full swing; there are also innovative pumpkin recipes. Love being a fashionista? We tell you more about the latest trends and hairstyles. There are also features on PCOS Awareness Month and World Cleanup Day

18 September,2022 02:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Muralitharan predicts huge success for Wanindu Hasaranga in T20 World Cup 2022

Muralitharan predicts huge success for Wanindu Hasaranga in T20 World Cup 2022

Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan has predicted great success for his country's young leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month, saying he will be a "difficult opponent" to bat against.

18 September,2022 05:15 PM IST | Colombo | IANS

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK