Ajay Devgn, Vishal Dadlani, and other Bollywood celebs mourn death of veteran singer Bhupinder Singh

Updated on: 19 July,2022 12:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Bollywood stars and singers have also expressed grief over the legendary singer's demise

Bhupinder Singh/ PC- Ajay Devgn's Twitter handle


Veteran Singer Bhupinder Singh passed away at the age of 82 on Monday. The singer, known for his songs like 'Dil Dhoondta Hai' and 'Hothon Pe Aise Baat' among many others, breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai.

Condolence messages have been pouring in on social media ever since the news reached everyone. Bollywood stars and singers have also expressed grief over the legendary singer's demise.




Also Read: Singer Anup Jalota grieves over Bhupinder Singh's demise


Actor Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram stories to remember the late singer. He posted a photo of him and wrote, "Deeply saddened about the demise of Bhupinder Singh ji. His voice brought joy to millions and had a uniqueness. Condolences to his family. RIP Bhupinder Ji. (Om emoji) Shaanti."

Actor Shekhar Suman took to Twitter and wrote, "Dil dhoondta hai phir wohi fursat ke raat din..the man with the velvet voice..Bhupendra Singh is no more...RIP."

Singer Vishal Dadlani also expressed grief on Twitter. He wrote, "In memoriam #BhupinderSingh ji. A with a voice from a gentler time. Tragically poetic that he should follow Lataji, as he did so beautifully in the song #NaamGumJaayega composed by #RDBurman and written by Gulzarsaab. Unki awaaz hi pehchaan hai, aur hamesha yaad rahegi."

Singer Armaan Malik wrote, "Extremely saddened to hear about #BhupinderSingh sir’s demise! May his beautiful soul rest in peace"


According to Bhupinder Singh's wife Mitali Singh, the singer passed away due to a heart attack. He was undergoing treatment related to several health complications at the hospital for the past 10 days.

