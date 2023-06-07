Breaking News
'Bloody Daddy': Shahid Kapoor opens up about his love for action-genre

Updated on: 07 June,2023 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Excited about the action genre, Shahid in a statement said, "Action thrillers have always been a genre that excites me, I can never get bored of them. The intense action sequences, suspenseful plotlines, and the thrill of pushing physical boundaries appeal to my adventurous side"

Shahid Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to unleash his action avatar with 'Bloody Daddy'. Excited about the action genre, Shahid in a statement said, "Action thrillers have always been a genre that excites me, I can never get bored of them. The intense action sequences, suspenseful plotlines, and the thrill of pushing physical boundaries appeal to my adventurous side." 'Bloody Daddy' also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles.


The film unravels the story of Sumair (played by Shahid) as he faces off against Gurugram's white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops - all during one fateful night. In the midst of a post-COVID party apocalypse, this embattled man embraces a precarious new normal and will stop at nothing to save the one relationship that truly matters to him.


'Bloody Daddy', directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will be out on Jio Cinema on June 9.


