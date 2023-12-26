Kim Taehyung left us with a surprise like no other ahead of his birthday. The K-pop star joined forces with American R&B singer UMi for a new track titled 'Wherever U R'

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung

Listen to this article BTS: Kim Taehyung joins forces with American singer UMI for romantic song, ARMYs call it, 'best birthday gift' x 00:00

BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, is off serving his country in the Korean Army right now, but he also made sure to leave a special surprise for his beloved fanbase. That's right, Kim Taehyung left us with a surprise like no other ahead of his birthday. The K-pop star joined forces with American R&B singer UMI for a new track titled 'Wherever U R'.

Kim Taehyung joins forces with American singer UMI for a romantic song

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 26, BIGHIT MUSIC shared that BTS V will be releasing a new track with American singer UMI titled 'Wherever U R'. V will also be collaborating with South Korean soloist IU for another song. He truly is the gift that keeps on giving. On December 26, BIGHIT MUSIC shared an update on his latest project. The collaboration with UMI seems promising with its beautiful romantic vibes.

The track features calming lyrics that take one to their happy place. The lyrics talk about relaxing Sundays, old photographs, talking to one another, and seizing the day before it's too late. The song is all set to release on December 29, 2023, at 9 p.m. (PST) and December 30, 2023, at 2 p.m. (KST).

BTS military service

Currently, BTS members Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook began their mandatory military service on Tuesday. A day after members Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung entered the military, the last two of the Bangtan Boys were seen enlisting. Older members Suga aka Min Yoongi and J-hope (real name Jung Hoseok) were present to send off the Jungkook and Jimin.

J-hope, who had enlisted in the military earlier this year, also shared photos from yesterday's gathering, when all seven BTS members came together to see off RM and V. He shared some snapshots from Tuesday where Jimin and Jungkook can be seen with their newly shaved heads, right before entering military training.

"Time will fly," wrote J-hope as he shared the photos. Each member has to complete 18 months minimum in the military, during which they will have to lead a very different life from what they are used to as K-pop idols, staying away from their band members, fans and family.