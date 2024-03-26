Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News
Updated on: 26 March,2024 10:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Farah Khan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was the first person to know she was pregnant after her mother.

Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Pic/Instagram

Choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan recently opened up on conceiving her triplets through IVF. Farah received the good news during the shoot of ‘Om Shanti Om’ in 2007 which starred Shah Rukh Khan. It also marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone. In an interview with Nova IVF Fertility, Farah revealed how SRK was her biggest support when she was going through the procedure and finally getting pregnant. 


She recalled, “For the first five-six months, there were only lows, because they were retrieving eggs and planting them, and I don’t know how many times I must have gone under general anesthesia. The first time I went to the doctor I was so sure that I was pregnant, but I literally got my period in her office. So I used to be sobbing all the way back to the shoot. One day, in the middle of the day, I got a call from the doctor, and she said it’s not happened this time. We were shooting a comic scene, and Shah Rukh knew something was wrong because I was going to cry. So, he called for a break and took me into his van, where I sobbed for one hour.”


However, when things worked out, Farah revealed that SRK was the first person to know after her mother. She mentioned, “I said, ‘I have to tell you something’. He looked at me and said, ‘Are you pregnant?’ We still had to finish Darde-e-Disco, and every time he’d remove his shirt I would throw up. He would keep a bucket next to me. He was very sweet, he ordered this lazy boy couch, instead of the director’s chair, so that I could lie down with a mic and shout at people.”


Farah stated that on the day she welcomed her triplets, SRK dropped by the hospital to congratulate her, which caused a stampede-like situation. 

Farah Khan married Shirish Kunder, the editor of her film 'Main Hoon Naa', on December 9, 2004. They have since worked together on each other's films, such as 'Jaan-E-Mann', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Tees Maar Khan'. Farah gave birth to triplets, one son, Czar Kunder, and two daughters, Diva Kunder and Anya Kunder in 2008.

