Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms, died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92. Singh’s death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Celebs mourn Manmohan Singh's demise

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26 after a prolonged illness. His demise has left the entire country in a state of shock. As everyone is grieving the loss of the former PM, celebrities have also put out condolences for Manmohan Singh.

Celebs pay condolences

Sanjay Dutt grieved the loss and shared, “Deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His contributions to India will never be forgotten”. National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee took to his X, and wrote, "Saddened by the passing of our former Prime Minister. A statesman whose contributions to every aspect of our nation's growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family. #RIPDrManmohanSingh."

Saddened by the passing of our former Prime Minister. A statesman whose contributions in every aspect of our nation’s growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family. #RIPDrManmohanSingh 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9wandeOHjJ — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) December 26, 2024

Riteish Deshmukh has also paid his tribute after the demise of the former PM and wrote, “Today we have lost one of India’s finest Prime Ministers. The man who propelled India’s economic growth. He epitomised dignity and humility. We will forever be indebted to his legacy. May his soul rest in eternal glory. Thank you Shri Manmohan Singh ji”

Today we have lost one of India’s finest Prime Ministers. The man who propelled India’s economic growth. He epitomised dignity and humility. We will forever be indebted to his legacy. May his soul rest in eternal glory. Thank you Shri Manmohan Singh ji 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/dLWMyk5STc — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 26, 2024

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, "Deeply anguished by the passing away of one of the greatest statesmen Our country has ever produced, highly educated, most graceful, soft-spoken and humble leader Dr Manmohan Singh Ji! His visionary and game-changing contributions as the Finance Minister and then his highly successful tenure as the 13th Prime Minister of India for two successive terms will remain etched in history".

"I feel privileged and fortunate to have served as a Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Tourism during the tenure of a stalwart like him. I fondly cherish my interactions with him and the inspiration and wisdom I got from him forever. It is a tremendous loss to our country. My deepest condolences to his family and each of his numerous admirers. Rest In Peace Manmohan Ji !! Om Shanti", he added.

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, while sharing a throwback picture, stated, "India has lost one of its finest leaders today. Dr. Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a symbol of integrity and humility, leaves behind a legacy of progress and hope. His wisdom, dedication, and vision transformed our nation. Rest in peace, Dr. Singh. Your contributions will never be forgotten. #DrManmohanSingh #waheguru”.

“Received the sad news of the demise of former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the virtuous soul in his feet. Om Shanti #ManmohanSingh,” shared actor Ravi Kishan

Actor Sunny Deol, who was last seen in ‘Gadar 2’, took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and wrote, “I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India's economic liberalization. His wisdom, integrity & contributions to the nation's growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences. #RIPDrManmohan Singh”.

About Manmohan Singh's death

