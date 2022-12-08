Breaking News
Throwback Thursday: Can you guess the name of this star kid who is presently seen in an OTT 'Pitcher'… we mean… picture'!

Updated on: 08 December,2022 03:00 AM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

This kid’s illustrious father has done more than 500 films in Bollywood!

Throwback Thursday: Can you guess the name of this star kid who is presently seen in an OTT ‘Pitcher’… we mean… picture’!

Official Instagram Account of Anupam Kher


This edition of ‘Throwback Thursday’ is a blast from the past. And, past means not so long ago also! The kid is now all grown up to be a mustached man’ and is presently seen in TVF Pitcher. Without much ado, let us reveal that, the photo is that of Sikander Kher, the son of Anupam Kher.


After having started off with humble beginnings, Sikander worked his way up in not just Bollywood, but also in the digital space as well. For the unversed, Sikandar Kher is now seen showing his acting prowess in the OTT show ‘TVF Pitchers’.


Sikander’s childhood photo was shared by papa Anupam Kher on his birthday with the caption ‘Happy birthday dearest @sikandarkher! May God give you all the happiness in the world. Wishing you a Long and healthy life! You have grown to be a nice human being. You are a wonderful actor too. May all your forthcoming projects be hugely successful! Love and prayers always! #Sikandar #BirthdayBoy’.

