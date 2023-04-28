'Fighter' director Siddharth Anand is sparing no effort in upping the ante with the aerial action thriller. The film will see hand-to-hand combat fights, besides breath-taking aerial stunts for the epic climax that is said to be over 20 minutes long

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor

Listen to this article Have you heard? All out for action x 00:00

After the mammoth success of Pathaan, all eyes are on Siddharth Anand’s next, Fighter. The director is currently shooting an extensive climax sequence with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Jogeshwari. Having previously collaborated with Duggu on Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019), and Deepika in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer this January, Sid sparing no effort in upping the ante with the aerial action thriller. The action-packed spell will also see hand-to-hand combat fights, besides breath-taking aerial stunts for the epic climax that is said to be over 20 minutes long. The team is expected to call it a wrap early June, after which they will go full-throttle on post-production. Since Fighter is high on VFX, Sid doesn’t want to take any chances in delivering a visual spectacle in cinemas on January 25, 2024.

More remakes on the cards

It seems producer Murad Khetani is undeterred by the debacle of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, a rehash of Allu Arjun’s Telugu hit, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Keeping in mind their last hit, the producer is onboarding his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star for his remake of Tezaab (1988), which he acquired in 2021. Contrary to reports that suggested that Ranveer Singh was initially in talks to step into Anil Kapoor’s shoes for the rehash, we now hear that the Gully Boy actor was not approached in the first place.

NY calling

Ranveer Singh is far away from the acidic, err, Tezaab reports. He is in New York, for the much anticipated Tiffany & Co event. Clad in a pair of denims, knitted sweater and an oversized trench, Ranveer was shopping around at the luxury stores of the Big Apple. Sources claim he is the only Hindi cinema actor invited for tonight’s mega event along with BTS star Jimin, Michael B Jordan, Beyonce and Gal Gadot.

Friends spill the beans

Recently, Arpita Khan Sharma reportedly confirmed Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s relationship. Now, Gulshan Devaiah seems to have hinted at Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s rumoured relationship. Reacting to Vijay’s post about the teaser of his upcoming series, Dahaad, co-actor Gulshan commented, “Meri Tammannah toh tu tha… achcha dhokha diya hai tune mujhe. Thank God meri izzat nahin luti… nahin toh... Hey Ram! (sic)”The Darlings actor replied, saying, “Ek tarfa pyaar bhi pyaar hi hota hai, Gullu.” Wonder what Tamannaah has to say to this.

Salman teaming up with Shershaah makers

Over a week since reports of Salman Khan collaborating with Karan Johar first appeared, it seems things are gaining momentum. Interestingly, this project also marks the reunion of the superstar and the filmmaker over 25 years since the latter’s debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), in which the superstar played a small but crucial role. Now, news is that Shershaah director Vishnu Vardhan will helm the Dharma Productions’ venture with Salman in the lead. While it will be a big-budget entertainer, details are being kept under wraps. Moreover, this yet-untitled film is being planned as an Eid 2024 release, never mind that the actor’s latest festive release didn’t exactly meet the expectations of his fans.

Also Read: Have you heard? SRK’s next on schedule

No morning shows for Mani’s latest

The second part of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s five-volume book series Ponniyin Selvan releases today. While Ponniyin Selvan 2 will have a record release for a Tamil film, it won’t have any special 4 am shows, which have become a norm for big festival releases. Reportedly, the TN state government is strict on the no-special-show policy, as the local authorities have been tasked to check if any theatres are not adhering to the special show restriction. Oddly, no reason has been given for the restriction. Audiences hope there will be some important updates on this over the next couple of days.

Also Read: Have you heard? Another song, another controversy

Waiting for closure

Almost 10 years since Jiah Khan’s death, the Special CBI Court is set to deliver the verdict in the case today. The Nishabd actor was found hanging in her home by her mother Rabiya Khan. Sooraj Pancholi, who was arrested for abetment to suicide, and later released on bail, anxiously awaits the closure of the matter. His parents, Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab are hopeful. Before her death, Jiah had allegedly written a letter detailing her traumatic relationship with Sooraj. After he got bail, Rabiya approached the Bombay High Court to transfer the investigation to the CBI, which charged him with abetment to suicide.