Have you heard? Birthday beginnings

Karan Johar sure knows how to celebrate his special days in style. Last year on May 25, he hosted a big bash for his 50th birthday with his friends from the fraternity. This time around, he is said to unveil the first poster of his upcoming directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, kicking off the marketing campaign of the much-awaited romance musical drama. Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, KJo’s film has been in the news since its announcement. The filmmaker and his production house have planned an extensive promotional blitzkrieg that also includes on-ground activities, digital integrations and social media, to bring the movie to cinemas on July 28. Even though most filmmakers are keeping the promotions limited to a month in the aftermath of the pandemic, it looks like KJo is doubling the time span. What makes Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani extra special is that it not only marks his 25-year-innings, but his seventh feature directorial coming after almost seven years since his last, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

A special vocal role for Varun

Varun Dhawan is currently working on director-duo Raj-DK’s action thriller Citadel, co-starring Samantha. Not many know that he features in the Russo Brothers’s original show, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In the fifth episode, her character Nadia Sinh reaches out to Rahi Gambhir for his help in moving to Spain when she learns about her past. Turns out that Rahi is her father, played by British-Indian actor Paul Bazely. Interestingly, his voice has been dubbed by Varun. Not surprisingly, the young actor has also been given a ‘special thanks’ credit in the end-credits of the international show.

Inspiring Korea now

At the ongoing Cannes Film Fest, producer Kumar Mangat announced the remake of his Ajay Devgn-led Drishyam franchise in partnership with Anthology Studios, founded by producer Jay Choi, director Kim Jee-woon and Parasite actor Song Kang-ho. Excited about this development at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, Mangat said, “All these years, we have been inspired by Korean fare, now they have found a muse in one of our films. What can be a bigger achievement for the Indian film fraternity!” Jay added, “The remake has greater significance as the first major co-production between Korea and India.”

Pre-war banter

It has been some weeks since reports of Junior NTR playing the antagonist in War 2 first appeared. Even though the film’s makers haven’t conveyed any communication till date, it looks like the action-thriller’s lead actor, Hrithik Roshan has confirmed it. Wishing the Telugu star on his birthday yesterday, Duggu wrote, “Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhoomi, my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace… until we meet. Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama (sic).” Thanking him, Jr NTR wrote, “I’m going to soak in the day today… You should start counting down the days too… Hope you sleep well thinking about what awaits because I want you well rested at the yuddhabhoomi. See you soon (sic).” No prizes for guessing what the two actors mean by ‘yuddha-bhoomi’.

There’s no stopping the action

It looks like Rohit Shetty is eternally ready for action. Undeterred by the debacle of his last release,Cirkus (2022), the filmmaker has happily moved on to his next. With Singham Again, his next supercop film with actor-buddy Ajay Devgn slated to roll in August, the filmmaker opted to complete his TV commitment in the interim. Over the weekend, Rohit began shooting for the next edition of his stunt-reality show in South Africa. Alongside a video, he wrote, “Might have started the year with a few broken bones but now gearing up to break a few rules of action (sic).” Kickstarting the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, he concluded his post, saying, “Hope you give us the same love that you have been giving us in my past seven seasons.”

Family’s favourite

Vicky Kaushal is known to be a loving husband to Katrina Kaif and a doting son to mother Veena Kaushal. During a promotional interaction for his upcoming romcom, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the actor was asked to name one person in his life whose presence makes him feel he doesn’t need anything else. The actor promptly replied by sharing a picture of Kat and Veena hugging each other. Guess that is what makes him an all-time favourite for both of these lovely ladies.

It is show time

Even as the speculation on his new film announcement continues, Salman Khan has begun work on his next project. Over the weekend, the actor shot a promo for Bigg Boss OTT with Raftaar. Their jugalbandi will serve as a kind of teaser for the second edition of the reality show, the first of which was hosted by Karan Johar two years ago. Though some contestants are yet to be finalised, the showmakers are planning to make an official announcement with Salman’s video this week.