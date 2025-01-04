Breaking News
Have you heard? Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirumala with Shikhar Pahariya; Ayushmann Khurrana to shoot for Thama

Updated on: 05 January,2025 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirumala with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and his mother; Ayushmann Khurrana prepares to shoot for his upcoming film Thama in Delhi

Janhvi Kapoor

A devotional beginning


Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirumala yesterday to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. She was accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, his mother, security personnel, and fans. She greeted her fans with a smile as she exited the Tirupati temple. Their interactions are quite charming, especially when they spread their love on social media. On the work front, Janhvi will next appear in Param Sundari opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The duo will team up for the first time in Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming directorial.


Lights, camera, action


Lights, camera, action

Ayushmann Khurrana has left the holiday mood behind as he prepares to shoot for his upcoming film Thama. After a short schedule in Mumbai late last year, the team is ready to shoot exciting sequences in the national capital starting early next week, continuing until mid-January. Thama is touted as a bloody love story and belongs to Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe. Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite Ayushmann, alongside Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya fame directs the film, written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Besides Thama, Ayushmann has an untitled film with Dharma and Sikhya Productions, along with two projects , one with Sooraj Barjatya and the other Sameer Saxena. That’s a packed schedule!

