Have you heard? Property gains

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

It is not for nothing that Akshay Kumar is envied for his financial acumen. The actor is known for being money-savvy, and making investments in the right ventures, be it real estate, his clothing brand or in start-ups. We hear that Akki, who is collaborating with Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani on multiple projects, has got a chunk of remuneration in the form of a sprawling apartment spread across a floor in a high-profile UK neighbourhood. And it looks like some of his business sense has rubbed off on his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff. The Heropanti actor, too, has got a plush apartment as part of his fee for the movies he is doing with the Bhagnanis. Interestingly, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is said to be one of their high-profile neighbours. He owns an expansive house just opposite Akki and Tiger’s highrise.

What’s in a name?

Most of us believe that if things don’t work out, we need to change our approach. But it appears that film folk believe in changing the spelling of their names. The newest member of this club is Jacqueline Fernandez, who is now Jacqueliene Fernandez. The former Miss Sri Lanka-turned-Bollywood actor hit rough seas for her association with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. While she is trying to stay afloat and relevant in the Indian film industry, she recently changed the name of her spelling. Jacqueliene is currently working on Fateh with Sonu Sood, who also doubles up as the producer of the thriller.

In damage-control mode

On Friday, Prabhas’s much-anticipated film, Adipurush, co-starring Kriti Sanon as Janaki, released in cinemas across the world. However, Om Raut’s retelling of the mythological epic, Ramayan, faced a hurdle in Nepal. Local leaders objected to a dialogue claiming that Sita was the daughter of India, contrary to their belief that she was born in Nepal. Not to forget, critics and audience alike across the country panned the language of the movie that also stars Saif Khan as the demon king, Lankesh. So, to ensure a smooth release of the movie in Nepal and peaceful playing of Adipurush in theatres, the makers have decided to make alterations in the dialogues. The team announced that they will ensure that the reworked dialogues, which will reflect in the movie in the coming days, are aligned with the core essence of the film. Really now!

British honour for KJo

Tomorrow marks a landmark day in the life of Karan Johar. On the one hand, the teaser of his upcoming directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be unveiled, and on the other hand, he will be honoured at the British Parliament in the presence of Lords and Members of Parliament for his invaluable contribution to the global entertainment industry. The event will take place at the Palace of Westminster, which serves as the meeting place for both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, the two houses of the Parliament of the United Kingdom. The filmmaker has a special relationship with the UK. Not only have several of his productions been filmed there, he was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for the special Visit Britain campaign in 2012.

Following daddy’s advice

Pooja Bhatt shares a strong bond with father Mahesh Bhatt. She is known to consult him before taking important decisions and we hear it was no different when she opted to participate in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, which is being hosted by Salman Khan. Talking to Cyrus Broacha and Jiya Shankar, the actor recounted her conversation with her filmmaker-father about being offered the reality show. Pooja said that Bhatt Sr immediately advised her to participate in the show and be her real self. He also told her that there was no need for her to put on an act, irrespective of what anyone said or what games her co-contestants played.

Hema, girls skip Deol shaadi

Karan Deol tied the knot with Drisha Acharya yesterday, in the presence of their families and close friends. Ahead of the rituals, the dulha arrived on horseback, as father Sunny, and chachas Bobby and Abhay grooved to the beats of the dhol, accompanied by the Deol patriarch, Dharmendra.

On the other hand, Hema Malini and daughters Esha and Ahana apparently gave the celebrations a miss. Reports claim that Sunny had invited them to bless his son on his big day. Coincidentally, Sunny, Bobby and their families had not attended Esha’s and Ahana’s weddings either.