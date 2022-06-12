Breaking News
How 'Kaho Naa ... Pyaar Hai' made Rakesh Roshan a gangland target

Updated on: 13 June,2022 03:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Of the two bullets aimed at him, one hit him on the left arm and the other grazed his chest. As Rakesh Roshan fell on the ground next to him, the two assailants fled the scene

How 'Kaho Naa ... Pyaar Hai' made Rakesh Roshan a gangland target

Rakesh Roshan. Pic/Yogen Shah


At a time when the 1997 killing of music mogul Gulshan Kumar was still fresh in public memory, actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was confronted by two sharpshooters in full public view and shot at twice on January 21, 2000.

He had just made 'Kaho Naa ... Pyaar Hai', which turned out to be superhit and launched the career of his son, Hrithik Roshan. Recounting the incident soon after it took place, Hrithik, who was in London shooting for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', said in an interview with the American-British comedian and TV personality Ruby Wax: "My father was in debt because we had borrowed a lot of money to make the film. The film struck big time -- it was the biggest hit in the past five-six years."




The moment the underworld got a whiff of this Bollywood success story, they could smell money -- and Rakesh Roshan became their prime target.


