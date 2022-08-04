Hrithik Roshan ready to get back into 'Fighter' mode; check out

Taking to his social media, Hrithik Roshan shared a bunch of throwback pictures where the actor can be seen preparing for his film 'Fighter' along with his trainer

Actor Hrithik Roshan is one of the talented most actors in the industry. Apart from being a solid performer, he is, without doubt, the fittest and the most sexist man ever. His fitness goals have always managed to astonish and inspire his fans. Currently, the star is preparing for his upcoming film 'Fighter', and the insides he is sharing doesn't fail to drop our jaws. Hritik, who has recently wrapped the shoot of 'Vikram Vedha', is preparing for his forthcoming film 'Fighter'.

Taking to his social media, Hrithik Roshan shared a bunch of throwback pictures where the actor can be seen preparing for his film 'Fighter' along with his trainer. The actor looked super toned and it is hard to take our eyes off him. In the caption, he wrote “ @krisgethin are you ready? Hehe

I’m not. Got to get back #fighter mode #throwback”

Apart from 'Fighter', the actor is all set to hit the theatres for his much-awaited release 'Vikram Vedha'.