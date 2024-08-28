Rekha’s illustrious career remains an inspiration to many. Each performance at IIFA further solidifies her status as a global icon. Read more about the event here

As UAE marks Emirati Women’s Day on August 28, a day dedicated to honouring and appreciating women who play a crucial role in national development, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards proudly announces the return of the Queen of Indian Cinema, Rekha, to the IIFA 2024 stage. This significant day, symbolizing gratitude for the invaluable contributions of women to the nation's future, serves as an ideal moment to unveil Rekha's much-anticipated performance.

This year, the highly anticipated cinematic extravaganza is set to take place at the iconic destination Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for an unprecedented third showcase from September 27th-29th, under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence. The world’s biggest celebration of Indian cinema—IIFA Festival—is held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.

A trailblazer in the film industry, Rekha is celebrated for her extraordinary versatility and captivating screen presence. Her journey with IIFA stands as a testament to her legendary status in Indian cinema. Known globally for her iconic roles and powerful performances, she continues to leave an indelible mark on the world stage. Rekha’s return to IIFA not only honours her remarkable achievements but also highlights her profound impact on the industry, making each moment with her a tribute to one of cinema’s greatest legends. Her legacy is defined by her versatility, classic charm, and graceful presence, both on and off the screen. Having been honoured with the IIFA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, Rekha’s illustrious career remains an inspiration to many. Each performance at IIFA further solidifies her status as a global icon, adding to her enduring legacy of grace, talent, and timeless appeal.

Rekha shares her excitement about being part of the IIFA journey and her upcoming performance at The World's Biggest Celebration Of Indian Cinema, International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards this September 2024, saying “IIFA holds a special place in my heart, representing not just a celebration of Indian cinema but a vibrant fusion of art, culture, and love on a global stage. It feels like home – a beautiful showcase where the magic of Indian cinema truly comes alive, and I’ve had the privilege of experiencing that magic first-hand over the years. Being part of this iconic festival once again is a profound honour, and I am thrilled to contribute to the legacy of IIFA. The energy, warmth, and passion of the audience make it an unparalleled experience. I look forward to celebrating our cinema at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and creating more cherished memories with all of you at the 24th edition of IIFA. The incredible fans and the IIFA family make this journey truly unforgettable."

Experience an unparalleled celebration of Indian cinema as the biggest stars unite with the IIFA Awards and IIFA Utsavam this September 27th-29th.