Breaking News
How loan money from India reaches China
Cyber cheats now targeting power users
‘It’s the callers in Nepal who abuse, threaten’
Cruise ship drugs case: The line that got Aryan Khan off the hook
Will continue our strike till decision is taken: Nurses
Countries should take right measures to contain Monkeypox: WHO
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 dead as minibus falls into Tawi river; 27 injured after bus overturns in Udhampur
Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people
Tesla won't manufacture in India unless allowed to sell, service cars, says Elon Musk
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kabhi Mumbai, kabhi Telangana

Kabhi Mumbai, kabhi Telangana

Updated on: 28 May,2022 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

With the Da-Bangg Tour deferred, Salman Khan lines up a non-stop schedule of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Mumbai and the southern state

Kabhi Mumbai, kabhi Telangana

Salman Khan


From mid-May, Salman Khan has been giving his undivided attention to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The superstar was to take three days’ break from the shoot to front Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded in Nepal. However, with the show getting postponed due to the local elections and poor weather, he will devote the time to Farhad Samji’s directorial venture. It is heard that Khan has lined up a non-stop month-long schedule in Mumbai and Telangana.    

Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh
Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh




A source from the creative team says, “Salman was to fly to Kathmandu yesterday to perform at the Da-Bangg Tour. But, after the show got postponed, Salman sat down with Farhad and reworked the dates. He will film his portions over the week at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, before leaving for an awards gala in Abu Dhabi on June 3. While he does his hosting duties in the UAE, Farhad will continue filming with the rest of the cast in Mumbai, only to be joined by Salman by June 5. After a week-long stint in the city, the team will go south in mid-June. A massive set of a village has been built in Kokapet, where the director will can two crucial tracks — one focusing on Salman’s character and his on-screen brothers, and the other dedicated to leading lady Pooja Hegde. The entire cast, including south star Venkatesh, will be present during the month-long spell.”


Show full article

Salman Khan pooja hegde bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK