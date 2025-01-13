On Sunday, Karan posted a humorous Story on the platform where he shared how Instagram supports him and even 'pays his bills'

Pic/Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who never misses a chance to entertain fans with his humour, recently gave a hilarious spin to his relationship status by claiming he is "dating Instagram." On Sunday, Karan posted a humorous Story on the platform where he shared how Instagram supports him and even "pays his bills."

"I am dating Instagram! It listens to me... makes me follow my dreams and even pays some bills! What's not to love?" read Karan's hilarious post. Karan has often spoken about finding a life partner. Last Diwali, he opened up about feeling lonely despite being surrounded by people.

Taking to his Instagram account, Karan wrote, "Diwali ki raate, itni mulakaate, itni saari baatein, bheed mein fir bhi tanhai, single status se kab hogi judaai (Diwali nights, so many meetups, so many conversations, yet loneliness in the crowd--when will I finally part ways with my single status)."

The filmmaker recently made a stunning appearance at the Ajio Luxe Wkend gala in Mumbai. He walked alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra, dressed in an all-white outfit that included a satin shirt and trousers paired with a blazer trench. He accessorized with a diamond necklace and emerald brooch, perfectly complementing the event's theme, "The Gilded Hour."

On the professional front, Karan is gearing up for his next directorial venture. The untitled Netflix series is expected to begin production soon.

