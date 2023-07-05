'Lootera' was a bold gamble that went on to become a cinematic gem : Ektaa R Kapoor

Under the expert direction of Vikramaditya Motwane, 'Lootera' unfolded as a mesmerizing period romance

It is a momentous occasion for Ektaa R Kapoor as the noted Bollywood producer celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the beloved film 'Lootera.'

The incredible belief and unwavering support of Ektaa remains the driving force behind its creation. Despite facing skepticism from trade insiders, Ektaa's determination to create a film that would steal everyone's heart prevailed, leading her to back this remarkable project.

As the head of Balaji Motion Pictures, Ektaa has been renowned for her keen eye for compelling stories. When the script of 'Lootera' came her way, she immediately recognized its potential with its timeless tale of love. It had an immersive period setting and was the most perfect Indian adaptation of O. Henry's The Last Leaf. Though it might have been perceived as a creative risk, Ektaa's visionary spirit propelled her to embrace the project wholeheartedly.

Under the expert direction of Vikramaditya Motwane, 'Lootera' unfolded as a mesmerizing period romance, transporting viewers to an enchanting world of romance and nostalgia. The film showcased the undeniable chemistry between the talented duo of Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, who brought their characters to life with incredible depth and authenticity.

One of the standout elements of 'Lootera' was its unforgettable soundtrack, composed by the supremely talented Amit Trivedi. The music elevated the film's narrative, evoking a range of emotions that lingered long after the credits rolled. Ektaa, recognizing the significance of a captivating soundtrack in enhancing the audience's experience, ensured that the film's music was given the utmost attention and promoted to the hilt. And mostly, the leading pair - Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh, played their parts to subtle perfection, cinematically depicting grief, loss, love, and everything in between.

Speaking about "Lootera," Ektaa expressed her pride in the film and her confidence in its universal appeal. She says, "Ten years ago, when I made 'Lootera,', at that time It wasn't seen as quintessential entertainment. But I had a vision—a vision of a film that would steal everyone's heart. Today, on its 10-year anniversary, I am proud to say that 'Lootera' surpassed all expectations. It has become a timeless masterpiece, reminding us all that good movies stay in public consciousness. This film holds a special place in my heart, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have brought it to life.”

'Lootera' holds a special place in Ektaa's heart. It symbolizes her commitment to exploring diverse narratives, pushing boundaries, and delivering exceptional cinema that leaves a lasting impact. Through her unwavering belief in this film, Kapoor not only proved the naysayers wrong but also enriched the world of Indian cinema with a timeless story that will be memorable for generations.

A decade later, 'Lootera' establishes the power of true artistry that often lies in taking risks, defying norms, and trusting one's creative instincts. Making "Lootera" an enduring gem enriched the tapestry of Indian cinema.