Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar and Kajol among others wished the PM and shared heartwarming wishes on social media platforms

Actors extend heartwarming wishes to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Listen to this article Narendra Modi Birthday 2023: Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut, actors extend heartwarming wishes to the Prime Minister x 00:00

As Narendra Modi turned 73 on Sunday, many Bollywood celebrities extended their wishes to the Prime Minister. Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar and Kajol among others wished the PM and shared heartwarming wishes on social media platforms.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of PM Modi and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat. You are not just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is etched in the consciousness of this nation forever. Wishing you a long and healthy life sir @narendramodi #HappyBirthdayModiJi #NarendraModi #narendramodibirthday."

ADVERTISEMENT

Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat. You are not just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is… pic.twitter.com/Bkc8dufcAH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2023

Anupam Kher while sharing several pictures wrote, "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Wish you a very happy birthday! May God grant you a long and healthy age! May you continue to lead our India for many years to come with the same loyalty and hard work. In the last 9 years, what you have done for the country, all Indians in every corner of the world feel proud. Your lifestyle is extremely inspiring. My mother, who calls you a saint, is also sending you her loving blessings. Hail! #HappyBirthdayModiJi."

Bawaal actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account and posted a photo with Narendra Modi. While wishing the prime minister, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! May your vision for a stronger India continue to thrive, and may this year bring great accomplishments.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Akshay Kumar also extended his wishes for Mr Modi. Khiladi Kumar, while sharing a picture with the Prime Minister, wrote, “Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always. Dear sir, You have the love and adulation of not just our glorious nation! You roar like a lion and the world stands in ovation! Happy birthday PM Narendra Modiji @narendramodi. Jaihind."

Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year ðWishing you great health, prayers and happiness always. pic.twitter.com/9JTFeEJ71w — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2023

Sunny Deol wrote on X, "Happy Birthday our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, wishing you best of health and happiness always. #HappyBirthdayModiJi."

Happy Birthday our Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, wishing you best of health and happiness always.#HappyBirthdayModiJi — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) September 17, 2023











