Preity Zinta's twins, Gia and Jai, had their mundan ceremony recently and the actress shared a picture of the two post the ceremony

Preity Zinta and her twins

Listen to this article Preity Zinta shares picture of her twins post their 'mundan' ceremony x 00:00

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough might be settled in the USA but the Indian actress is making sure that her kids are also exposed to Indian traditions and culture. On Monday, the actress took to her social media handle to share a picture of her twins post their mundan cermony. Posting the picture, she also penned a note.

In the picture shared by Preity, Jai and Gia are seen sitting on a carpeted floor with the back facing the camera. While Gia wore a pale blue dress, Jai was seen in a grey T-shirt and turquoise shorts. They were seen with clean shaved head.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the photo, Preity captioned the post, "So the Mundan ceremony finally happened this weekend. For Hindus, the first shaving off the hair for babies is considered to be a gesture of purification from the memory of their previous births and freedom from the past. Here are Jai & Gia post their mundan ceremony (red heart emoji)." She also added the hashtags--tradition, mundan ceremony and ting. Reacting to the post, Bobby Deol posted a bunch of red heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Later, Preity shared a video of her and Nargis Fakhri. The dup met in LA and had lunch together. Preity also gave a glimpse of their meal in the video. Posting the video, she captioned it, "So awesome to catch up with the gorgeous @nargisfakhri this weekend. Love your energy & your vibe babe. Keep smiling, shining n stay in touch. Muaah (red heart emojis) #girlpower #ting." She also added Rema and Selena Gomez's song Calm Down as the background music.

Preity and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016 in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021. Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity in 2021 wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family.

Preity often visits India even though she is settled in the USA. In April, May of this year, the actress spent her time in the country with her twins during the IPL season. Apart from attending matches, the actress was seen giving her kids a taste of the country.